Environmental Cash

Feds let overthrown witness keep dirty money tax-free, jury told

By Frances E. Darcy
By Gina Kim (June 23, 2022, 9:40 p.m. EDT) — An appraiser testifying against a real estate developer on trial for bribing Los Angeles City Council member José Huizar admitted during cross-examination Thursday that after he agreed to help the FBI and cooperate with prosecutors, the government allowed him to keep $340,000 he got from facilitating bribes, tax-free.

Jurors heard Thursday that Justin Kim, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to facilitating a cash payment worth $500,000 to Huizar with money provided by defendant Dae Yong Lee to stop a draft appeal downtown Los Angeles approved development at 940 Hill St., wrote a note to himself on his phone Nov. 9,…

Frances E. Darcy
