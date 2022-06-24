Feds let overthrown witness keep dirty money tax-free, jury told

By Gina Kim (June 23, 2022, 9:40 p.m. EDT) — An appraiser testifying against a real estate developer on trial for bribing Los Angeles City Council member José Huizar admitted during cross-examination Thursday that after he agreed to help the FBI and cooperate with prosecutors, the government allowed him to keep $340,000 he got from facilitating bribes, tax-free.

Jurors heard Thursday that Justin Kim, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to facilitating a cash payment worth $500,000 to Huizar with money provided by defendant Dae Yong Lee to stop a draft appeal downtown Los Angeles approved development at 940 Hill St., wrote a note to himself on his phone Nov. 9,…