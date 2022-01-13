Environmental Funds

Federal Funds Going To Rehabilitate New York State Dams

By Frances E. Darcy

ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is releasing $766,000 for work on dams across the state that need repairs or upgrades.

The funding comes from a Federal Emergency Management Agency program that supports the repair of “high risk” dams – those where significant property damage, injury and loss of life could occur if they fail. Hazard classification does not mean that a dam is likely to fail; rather, it describes what would happen if it did.

“DEC is dedicated to protecting lives, property and the environment by helping dam owners comply with New York State’s stringent requirements that help ensure public safety and keep dams in good condition. good condition,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “This funding provides much-needed assistance to municipal and non-profit dam owners to improve the condition of their dams over the long term.”

Projects receiving grants include $100,000 for an Albany Water Board Basic Creek Dam Improvements Design Project in Westerlo, $100,000 for a Lake Dam Analysis and Design Project Rensselaer in the Pine Bush area of ​​Albany and $80,000 for a design project at Garnet Lake Dam in Warren County.

The announcement comes a month after a Times Union survey found that New York had 147 dams deemed “unhealthy” and “potentially dangerous”, and many had not been inspected for years.

Regulations require high-risk dams to be inspected every two years.

