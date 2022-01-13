Federal Funds Going To Rehabilitate New York State Dams
ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is releasing $766,000 for work on dams across the state that need repairs or upgrades.
The funding comes from a Federal Emergency Management Agency program that supports the repair of “high risk” dams – those where significant property damage, injury and loss of life could occur if they fail. Hazard classification does not mean that a dam is likely to fail; rather, it describes what would happen if it did.
