Ernst, Thune, spearheading efforts to protect…

WASHINGTON— U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Sen. John Thune (RS.D.) presented a effort to stop the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from using any new funding from the Democrats’ latest reckless tax and spending spree to monitor livestock emissions from small farms in Iowa, the Midwest and elsewhere from the country.

“The Democrats seek to arm the EPA against our farmers by spying on their operations. I won’t let that happen to my watch! » Ernest said. “With this effort, I am fighting to protect Iowa cattle ranchers from the radical left climate agenda and costly government excesses that will only fuel higher food costs and more reckless spending in Washington. .”

“Farmers and ranchers — the people who work tirelessly to help feed America and the world — should not be subject to government surveillance as part of a larger effort to implement policies. radical climatic changes that would threaten their ability to function”, said Coin. “This common sense legislation would protect South Dakota cattle ranchers and their operations from government espionage.”

Last week Ernst interrogates a witness at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on the impacts that proposed livestock emissions regulations would have on family farmers, and how heavy-handed regulations, such as a “cow tax — as she coined it — would increase costs for farmers and consumers alike.

