REDWOOD CITY, CA. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Equinine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global digital infrastructure™ company, and PGIM Real Estate the real estate investment and financing subsidiary of PGIM, Prudential financial * global asset management company, today announced the opening of the first xScale data center in sydney , named SY9x. This step follows the closing of the US$575 million joint venture between the parties in March 2022 .

With the closing of the joint venture in Australia , from Equinix xScale global data center portfolio will exceed 8 billion US dollars investment in 36 facilities and expects to deliver over 720 megawatts (MW) of electrical capacity when fully constructed. Including SY9x in sydney , equinix currently operates nine xScale data centers across all three regions, including FR9x in Frankfurt LD11x and LD13x in London OS2x in Osaka PA8x and PA9x in Paris SP5x in São Paulo and TY12x in Tokyo . Eight other xScale versions are under development for approximately 70 MW of additional capacity.

australia cloud computing market is expected to grow by 12.5% ​​to reach US$14.1 billion in 2025, supported by large-scale digital transformation initiatives in the public and private sectors.[1] Moreover, according to the Global Interconnection Index Volume 5 (GXI Vol. 5)a market study announced by equinix , sydney is expected to have an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% for private enterprise interconnection to cloud and IT providers between 2020 and 2024, which is one of the highest in the world. Asia-Pacific region .

As the first of two data centers to be developed and operated under the joint venture with PGIM Real Estate SY9x currently provides over 14MW of power capacity and will provide over 28MW when fully built to meet the growing demand for cloud-based platforms and services among enterprise Australia .

By expanding to equinix xScale data centers, hyperscale enterprises can add basic deployments to their existing access point footprints at Equinix International Business ExchangeMT (IBX®) data centers, enabling their growth on a single platform that can immediately cover 70 global metros and offer direct interconnection to an ecosystem of more than 10,000 customers.

Highlights/Highlights:

SY9x is located in Rosehill, next to the Western Sydney CBD in Parramatta. The second xScale facility, which will be called SY10x, will provide over 28 MW of electrical capacity when built. At full construction, the two xScale facilities will provide a combined electrical capacity of over 55 MW.

In Asia Pacific , equinix also created joint ventures to build xScale data centers in Seoul , Osaka and Tokyo . Including sydney , equinix plans to build ten xScale data centers in the region, providing around 240 MW of power capacity when complete.

, also created joint ventures to build xScale data centers in , and . Including , plans to build ten xScale data centers in the region, providing around 240 MW of power capacity when complete. equinix is a leader in data center sustainability and greening its customers’ supply chains. It is the first data center operator to commit to achieving climate neutrality by 2030 globally, backed by science-based targets and a sustainable innovation agenda.

is a leader in data center sustainability and greening its customers’ supply chains. It is the first data center operator to commit to achieving climate neutrality by 2030 globally, backed by science-based targets and a sustainable innovation agenda. The company’s long-term goal of using 100% clean, renewable energy for its global platform has resulted in a significant increase in renewable energy coverage globally. In 2021, equinix achieved over 95% renewable energy coverage for its global portfolio.

achieved over 95% renewable energy coverage for its global portfolio. In Australia , equinix with HSBC Bank, Nike Australia, Goldman Sachs and Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), received approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for the joint purchase of renewable energy.

, with HSBC Bank, Nike Australia, Goldman Sachs and Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), received approval from the (ACCC) for the joint purchase of renewable energy. PGIM Real Estate holds an 80% stake in the Australian joint venture, with equinix holding the remaining 20%. equinix will be responsible for operating the hyperscale data centers.

Quotation

Morgan Laughlin Global Head of Data Center Investments, PGIM Real Estate :

“Since 2013, PGIM Real Estate has invested in the dynamic and growing data center industry and we are now excited to open our first hyperscale data center in Australia in partnership with equinix . PGIM Real Estate plans to continue to increase its investments around the world digital infrastructure sector, and we consider our co-investment relationship with equinix as an extremely important part of this strategic effort. In agreement with PGIM Real Estate a strong commitment to sustainable building practices and the reduction of global carbon emissions, we are looking for opportunities to both use renewable energy on our assets while increasing our investments in the renewable energy sector in parallel with the growing focus on data centers. »

Guy Danskine General director, Equinix Australia :

“To meet the growing demand for cloud and digital infrastructure, the opening of our first xScale data center in Australia Along with the continued expansion of our International Business Exchange data center capacity across the country, we are ensuring that more and more organizations can implement their digital-first strategies. This infrastructure enables our customers to scale their operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and unlock the value of artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, and other emerging technologies.“

Additional Resources

About equinix

Equinine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world’s digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to leverage a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. equinix gives today’s businesses access to all the right places, partners, and opportunities they need to accelerate their advantage. With equinix they can scale with agility, accelerate the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About PGIM Real Estate

As one of the largest property managers in the world with US$209.3 billion gross assets under management and administration1, PGIM Real Estate strives to deliver exceptional results to investors and borrowers through a range of real estate equity and debt solutions across the risk-return spectrum. PGIM Real Estate is a PGIM company, the US$1.4 trillion global asset management company Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

PGIM Real Estate rigorous risk management, transparent execution and deep industry knowledge are backed by a 50-year legacy of commercial real estate investing, a 140-year history of real estate finance2, and the deep local expertise of professionals in 32 cities around the world. Through its investment, financing, asset management and talent management approach, PGIM Real Estate engages in practices that trigger positive environmental and social impact, while pursuing activities that strengthen communities around the world. For more information, visit pgimrealestate.com.

1 From Dec 31 2021 , AUM reflected as raw. Net AUM is US$137.9 billion and AAU is US$45.9 billion .

2 Includes loans inherited through PGIM’s parent company, Prudential Financial, Inc.

* Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of United States is in no way affiliated with Prudential plc, incorporated into the UK or with Prudential insurance company a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in UK . For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations described in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our joint venture with PGIM Real Estate including the risk that the expected benefits of the joint venture will not materialize; the challenges of operating and managing data centers, including xScale data centers, and development, deployment and delivery equinix services; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding debt; competition from existing and new competitors; loss or decline in the operations of major large-scale businesses; disruption of joint ventures making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; and other risks described from time to time in from Equinix deposits with the Security and Exchange Commission . See in particular the recent equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Security and Exchange Commission copies of which are available on request from equinix . equinix assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

1 https://www.globaldata.com/media/technology/cloud-computing-spending-australia-reach-us14-1bn-2025-forecasts-globaldata/

Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-and-pgim-real-estate-open-first-xscale-data-center-in-sydney-for-hyperscalers-301566315.html