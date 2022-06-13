Equinix and PGIM Real Estate Open Sydney’s First xScale™ Data Center for Hyperscalers – InsuranceNewsNet
- SY9x is located in Rosehill, next to the Western Sydney CBD in Parramatta. The second xScale facility, which will be called SY10x, will provide over 28 MW of electrical capacity when built. At full construction, the two xScale facilities will provide a combined electrical capacity of over 55 MW.
Asia Pacific, equinixalso created joint ventures to build xScale data centers in Seoul, Osakaand Tokyo. Including sydney, equinixplans to build ten xScale data centers in the region, providing around 240 MW of power capacity when complete. equinixis a leader in data center sustainability and greening its customers’ supply chains. It is the first data center operator to commit to achieving climate neutrality by 2030 globally, backed by science-based targets and a sustainable innovation agenda.
equinixachieved over 95% renewable energy coverage for its global portfolio.
Australia, equinixwith HSBC Bank, Nike Australia, Goldman Sachs and Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), received approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission(ACCC) for the joint purchase of renewable energy. PGIM Real Estateholds an 80% stake in the Australian joint venture, with equinixholding the remaining 20%. equinixwill be responsible for operating the hyperscale data centers.
Morgan LaughlinGlobal Head of Data Center Investments, PGIM Real Estate:
PGIM Real Estatehas invested in the dynamic and growing data center industry and we are now excited to open our first hyperscale data center in Australiain partnership with equinix. PGIM Real Estateplans to continue to increase its investments around the world digital infrastructure sector, and we consider our co-investment relationship with equinixas an extremely important part of this strategic effort. In agreement with PGIM Real Estatea strong commitment to sustainable building practices and the reduction of global carbon emissions, we are looking for opportunities to both use renewable energy on our assets while increasing our investments in the renewable energy sector in parallel with the growing focus on data centers. » Guy DanskineGeneral director, Equinix Australia:
AustraliaAlong with the continued expansion of our International Business Exchange data center capacity across the country, we are ensuring that more and more organizations can implement their digital-first strategies. This infrastructure enables our customers to scale their operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and unlock the value of artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, and other emerging technologies.“
As one of the largest property managers in the world with
2 Includes loans inherited through PGIM’s parent company,
