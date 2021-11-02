EQT Infrastructure V holds the final closing

The EQT Infrastructure V fund closes definitively at € 15.7 billion in assets under management generating commissions, strengthening EQT’s position as one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors

Strong demand from a well-diversified global group of existing and new investors, with a refinancing rate of 99% over previous fund based on committed capital and 68% based on number of investors

Strong and continued investor support for EQT Infrastructure’s thematic and goal-oriented investment strategy

STOCKHOLM, November 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V Fund (the “Fund”) has closed at € 15.7 billion in assets under management that generate commissions. The fundraising, led by EQT’s internal team in terms of fundraising and customer relations, was launched in july 2020 and active fundraising efforts were materially concluded during the second quarter of 2021.

The fundraising for EQT Infrastructure V resulted in a recovery rate of 99% compared to the previous fund based on committed capital and 68% based on the number of investors. The strong demand demonstrates the continued support for EQT Infrastructure’s thematic investment strategy, focused on supporting businesses in its key sectors: energy, transport and logistics, environmental, digital and social infrastructure.

The Fund is supported by a well-diversified global investor base comprising pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices and wealth management platforms private, among others.

Lennart Blecher, Head of Advisory Teams and Deputy Managing Partner of Real Assets, said: “We are touched by the trust investors place in us, and we see this successful fundraising as a testament to the thematic and asset-oriented approach. EQT objectives in terms of investment in infrastructure. For the future, we have a solid pipeline of interesting opportunities in the areas of energy transition and decarbonisation, digital, environmental and social infrastructure on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as the potential for selected investments in Asia Pacific. “

The story continues

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, added: “EQT Infrastructure has evolved over the years to become a truly global platform that actively develops critical infrastructure assets that provide essential services to companies around the world. new step in this journey, and this will allow EQT Infrastructure to continue to implement a sustainable transformation within its key sectors. ”

The Fund completed its first transaction in August 2020 and has since invested in 12 portfolio companies. The investments are in line with EQT Infrastructure’s strategy of supporting companies that provide essential services to society and can have a positive impact in their respective sectors. Portfolio companies include ferry line operators Molslinjen and Torghatten in the Nordic countries, energy transition companies Covanta and Cypress Creek in North America, as well as the digital infrastructure operators Deutsche Glasfaser, DELTA Fiber and Fiberklaar in continental Europe.

EQT Infrastructure V is currently approximately 60-65% invested, subject to usual regulatory approvals (including closed and / or signed investments, announced public offerings, if any, and less any expected syndication).

Contact

EQT press service, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-v-holds-final-close—reaches-hard-cap-with-continued-strong-investor-support,c3445012

The following files are available for download:

EQT SOURCE