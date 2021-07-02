Environmental groups pressure central Pennsylvania food company to clean up sewage treatment plant

Advocates say that because Oil Creek flows into Codorus Creek and then into the Susquehanna River, pollution threatens the area’s many recreational uses, including kayaking, fishing and bird watching.

Environmental Integrity Project staff attorney Natalia Cabrera said their goal is for Hanover to fully assess the processing plant failures to see what is causing the violations, and then take action to ensure the violations. do not continue.

The notice sets out eight counts that range from exceeding pollution and temperature limits in discharges, failing to report problems in a timely manner, and failing to properly operate and maintain facilities.

The DEP accepted an application for renewal of Hanover’s permit in June 2020. It is still under technical review, so the terms of the 2015 permit are still in effect. Cabrera said the Clean Water Act prohibits weakening the permit limits of a previous permit upon renewal.

Under the federal Clean Water Act, the groups gave notice of intent to sue 60 days before filing a lawsuit in the U.S. Intermediate District Court in Pennsylvania. Hanover could resolve the issues listed in the file within this timeframe.

Hanover Foods did not respond to requests for comment.