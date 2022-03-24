Environmental fiscal balances Environmental protection and employment growth in the natural resource sector

CANADA, March 24 – Aired March 23, 2022

Budget 2022-23 supports efforts to make Saskatchewan more resilient to the effects of climate change, create jobs, and grow Saskatchewan’s natural resource sector through investment and revenue opportunities.

“The Department of Environment continues to take a balanced approach to environmental protection and safeguards with economic growth and development,” said Environment Minister Warren Kaeding. “The investments in this budget are creating jobs and supporting a strong and resilient environment, meeting the urgent needs of today, while laying the foundation for the future.

To bolster efforts to make the province more resilient to climate change, this year’s budget includes an additional $1 million to support work underway in Prairie Resilience: A Made-in-Saskatchewan Climate Change Strategy. The department is also expanding the outcome-based performance standards program — an industrial emissions reduction program — to new sectors and adapting to new federal requirements slated for implementation in 2023.

The 2022-23 budget plays a key role in the government’s plan to double growth in the forest sector – one of the goals of Saskatchewan’s growth plan. The ministry is investing $400,000 over each of the next five years to produce a comprehensive commercial forest inventory map. The map will show timber available in the provincial forest and adjacent Crown, private and First Nation lands, and help increase harvest in the forestry sector, providing growth opportunities for northern Saskatchewan’s largest industry. . It will also help the ministry’s monitoring efforts to ensure that responsible and sustainable logging is taking place in the area.

Efficient and effective technology is essential for the ministry to provide regulatory oversight, as clients need a system that is quick and easy to use. To achieve this, the ministry is investing $3.6 million to begin replacing the current customer relationship management technology used by citizens and industry.

The Fish and Wildlife Development Fund will see an increase in its annual grant of approximately $980,000 for continued conservation and enhancement programs in the province, due to modest increases in hunting and trapping license fees, recreational fishing and commercial fishing.

In 2019, the ministry launched corrective action plans to clean up six mines (excluding uranium). The ministry will continue this work by investing $1.4 million in three mine sites in various stages of rehabilitation:

Newcor Abandoned Mine – $96,000 for post-remediation maintenance and monitoring;

Western Nuclear Abandoned Mine – $1.1 million for the preparation of a comprehensive remedial action plan; and

Anglo-Rouyn Mine – $230,000 for the initial design of the corrective action plan.

The ministry’s budget also includes:

Additional resources of $587,000 to ensure effective monitoring of mining and industry, hazardous materials and affected sites.

Increased funding of $462,000 for the payment of the annual grant to the SARCAN Recycling Program, based on revenue from environmental handling fees received in 2020-2021.

Investments and priorities for 2022-23 support the Department of the Environment’s core mandate of environmental protection and sustainable resource development.

