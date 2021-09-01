Environmental consulting services in the Middle East and Africa

New York, September 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Reportlinker.com announces the publication of the report “Forecast of the Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Market to 2028 – Impact and Analysis of COVID-19 – by service type, media type, and vertical “- https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103218/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the rising prices of conventional energy for industrial use, factories are overwhelmingly opting for clean energy due to the associated benefits such as lower operating costs and government support in terms of subsidies and costs. ‘tax incentives. Various companies are investing in the development of factory units dedicated to producing clean energy in-house from sources such as solar, wind and geothermal energy, and bioenergy, for heating and other applications. Additionally, companies plan to develop new facilities or relocate their existing facilities to areas close to clean and renewable energy sources. In addition, with the aim of creating a sustainable future, companies and governments are collaborating to find new methods of harnessing clean energy, which should create many opportunities for players in the environmental consulting market. Furthermore, cloud-based consulting replacing conventional consulting methods is the major growth driver in the MEA environment consulting services market.

Based on the type of service, the MEA environmental consulting services market for licensing and compliance segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. government permits for new projects and new plant locations.

These consulting firms also offer solutions to comply with government rules and regulations regarding environmental protection. These services help organizations ensure sustainable production and develop their operations while complying with environmental regulations.

Thus, the demand for environmental consulting services is increasing with the active expansion and diversification of the operations of many companies.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, due to the various containment measures initiated by the government such as travel restrictions, plant closures and closures, the supply and distribution of electronic equipment is hampered . The demand for environmental consulting services has weakened over the past two years. months, which hampered the revenue stream of the environmental consulting service provider operating in the MEA.

In addition, the MEA is expected to experience a greater economic downturn than other world economies, as there is already pressure on the economy of various oil-producing countries due to falling oil prices. In addition, factory closures, business closures and travel bans further exacerbate economic problems in MEA countries.

Therefore, the estimated decline in the economic situation of MEA and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of various industries in the region are expected to negatively impact the growth of the environmental consulting services market of the MEA in 2021.

The overall MEA Environmental Consulting Services market size was derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, a comprehensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves to get an overview and forecast for the MEA Environmental Consulting Services market with respect to all segments relating to the region. In addition, several primary interviews were conducted with participants and industry commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical information on the topic.

Participants in this process include industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, as well as external consultants such as business development experts. valuation, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA environmental consulting services market. . AECOM; Antea Group; Arcadis SA; Bechtel Company; ERM Group, Inc .; Golder Associates; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc .; John Wood Group PLC; Ramboll Group A / S; SLR Council; Stantec inc .; and Tetra Tech Inc. are among the major players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103218/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________