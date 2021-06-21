ENERGY OVERNIGHT: Manchin-led committee presents sprawling energy infrastructure proposal | House will take a big step towards eliminating the rules of the Trump era | Controversial Sainte-Croix oil refinery to shut down “indefinitely”

MONDAY AGAIN! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for today’s energy and environment information. Please send advice and comments to Rachel Frazin at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Join Zack Budryk at [email protected] or follow him at @BudrykZack.

Today we’re looking at a draft senate energy commission energy infrastructure proposal, congressional use of the congressional review act to overturn Trump-era regulations and the next step in the saga of the Limetree Bay refinery

CENTER OF FIELD: Committee led by Manchin presents sprawling energy infrastructure proposal

A Senate committee headed by a decisive vote of the senator. Joe manchin (DW.Va.) has released a 400-page energy infrastructure proposal that it will assess later this week.

The proposal, which qualifies as a discussion draft, did not receive much fanfare on Friday as it was quietly included in the framework. a tip announcing a hearing on infrastructure needs by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Manchin, who chairs the panel, is a centrist whose support is seen as crucial for the adoption of an infrastructure package, and the new proposal could be an indication of his priorities.

What’s in the package? The package aims to boost nuclear power, hydrogen power and carbon capture, which uses still-developing technology to capture emissions from activities such as burning fossil fuels.

It also aims to increase the resilience of the electricity grid in the face of threats related to both natural disasters and cybersecurity.

And it seeks to increase energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings, as well as in industry, manufacturing and schools.

The committee will examine the project during a hearing on Thursday.

The draft proposal comes as senators scramble to push infrastructure forward. The White House is proposing a nearly $ 2.3 trillion plan that invests in electric vehicles and building upgrades and seeks to set a standard for clean electricity.

RELEASE THE CRA-CKEN: House to take big step towards eliminating Trump-era rules

The House is preparing to vote this week to overturn three Trump-era rules, using a special legislative tool to repeal some of the agency’s actions from the previous administration.

Democrats will use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to tackle rules governing methane regulations, lending practices and cases of employment discrimination.

The three resolutions, which made it through the Senate on simple majority votes that included Republicans crossing the aisle on two of the measures, all have a good chance of clearing the House.

What does that mean: Sending measurements to President BidenJoe Biden Widening Child Tax Credit Could Lift 4 Million Children Out of Poverty: Analysis Maria Bartiromo defends report: “Keep on getting dirty, I’ll keep telling the truth” The memo: the center strikes back MOREthe office would deal a blow to the old one President Trump‘s and marks the first time Congress has repealed its administration’s policies through the CRA, which allows lawmakers and a new president to get rid of rules established under a previous president if they were completed shortly time before the change of administration.

“You have a lot of different tools that you can use to change regulatory policy. This tool comes with some exciting fast-track procedures, ”said Daniel Pérez, senior policy analyst at the Center for Regulatory Studies at George Washington University.

The CRA is an all-or-nothing tool, he said, that allows you to get rid of existing rules but not revise them.

“It’s a sledgehammer, not a scalpel,” Pérez said.

END OF THE LIME: controversial Sainte-Croix oil refinery to close “indefinitely”

A United States-owned oil refinery on St. Croix Island said Monday it would shut down “indefinitely” after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered it to shut down in May.

In a reportLimetree Bay Energy said it had not found the capital to restart the Limetree Bay refinery since May 12, when the EPA ordered the initial 60-day shutdown.

“It was an extremely difficult decision for us, and we are truly saddened to announce the suspension of our refinery restart plans,” said Jeff Rinker, CEO of Limetree Bay. “Our people have shown extraordinary commitment and dedication in restarting the refinery, and we continue to be proud of their hard work. Unfortunately, this is our only option, given the extreme financial constraints the Company faces. “

The story so far: The refinery had been inactive for years but resumed operations in February. A few months later, the EPA ordered him to close his doors after residents of the island reported that it had sprayed oil fumes in residential areas. Prior to its first shutdown in 2012, it was frequently the subject of EPA fines and spill reports.

“This already overburdened community has suffered from at least four recent incidents that have occurred in the facility, and each has had an immediate and significant impact on the health of people and their property,” said the administrator of the ‘EPA. Michael regan Michael ReganOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA Announces New Clean Air Advisors After Firing Trump Appointees | Senate Confirms Biden’s Choice For # 2 Inside Role | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic EPA announces new clean air advisers after firing Trump appointees EPA to reconsider Trump’s decision not to not tighten soot air quality standards MORE said in May. “The EPA will not hesitate to use its authority to uphold the law and protect people from dangerous pollution where they work, live and play. “

