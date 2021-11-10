Enactment of the Law on Investment in Infrastructure and Employment: Energy, Water and Environment Issues Addressed | Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC

Environmental Protection

By Frances E. Darcy
President Biden is expected to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“Act”) this week.

An important part of the law addresses a number of issues related to energy, water and the environment.

Examples include:

  • Subsurface injection control grants (50 million)
  • Decarbonize the school bus fleet (5 billion)
  • Carbon Use Subsidy Program (310 million)
  • Carbon dioxide transport infrastructure financing and innovation program (2.1 billion)
  • Drinking water (55 billion)
    • Investment in infrastructure
    • Addressing of lead service lines
  • National network of electric vehicle chargers (7.5 billion)
  • Clean energy transmission / grid (65 billion)
    • Building resilient transmission lines
    • Support the deployment of clean energy technologies
  • Superfund / Brownfield / Oil and gas (21 billion)
    • Additional funding for Superfund / Brownfield sites
    • Funding for the reclamation of abandoned mines
    • Funding for capping orphan oil and gas wells
  • Public treatment works / community water supply systems Low income support (225 million)
  • Pollution prevention (100 million)
  • Clean Water Act Section 221 Municipal Stormwater and Sewer Overflow Subsidy Program ($ 1.85 billion)
  • US Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Alternative Water Sources Grants ($ 125 million)
  • Septic and decentralized systems (150 million)
  • US Department of Transportation / EPA / National Academy of Sciences to study stormwater management best practices
  • Feasibility study of water storage, groundwater storage and transportation projects by the United States Department of the Interior (“DOI”)
  • Competitive Grants Program for Large Scale Water Recycling and Reuse Program
  • RECYCLE law (75 million)
  • US DOI assistance for groundwater recharge, aquifer storage and water source substitution projects
  • PFAS
    • EPA Assistance Program for Small Disadvantaged Communities to Combat Emerging Contaminants ($ 5 billion)
    • State Revolving Drinking Water Fund for Emerging Contaminants ($ 4 billion)
    • State Revolving Fund for Clean Water Tackling Emerging Contaminants ($ 1 billion)
  • Extends some Superfund excise taxes until December 21, 2031
  • State and local subsidies for the treatment of batteries (3 billion)
  • Financing of hydroelectric facilities owned or operated by the county ($ 628 million)


