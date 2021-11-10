Enactment of the Law on Investment in Infrastructure and Employment: Energy, Water and Environment Issues Addressed | Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC
President Biden is expected to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“Act”) this week.
An important part of the law addresses a number of issues related to energy, water and the environment.
Examples include:
- Subsurface injection control grants (50 million)
- Decarbonize the school bus fleet (5 billion)
- Carbon Use Subsidy Program (310 million)
- Carbon dioxide transport infrastructure financing and innovation program (2.1 billion)
- Drinking water (55 billion)
- Investment in infrastructure
- Addressing of lead service lines
- National network of electric vehicle chargers (7.5 billion)
- Clean energy transmission / grid (65 billion)
- Building resilient transmission lines
- Support the deployment of clean energy technologies
- Superfund / Brownfield / Oil and gas (21 billion)
- Additional funding for Superfund / Brownfield sites
- Funding for the reclamation of abandoned mines
- Funding for capping orphan oil and gas wells
- Public treatment works / community water supply systems Low income support (225 million)
- Pollution prevention (100 million)
- Clean Water Act Section 221 Municipal Stormwater and Sewer Overflow Subsidy Program ($ 1.85 billion)
- US Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Alternative Water Sources Grants ($ 125 million)
- Septic and decentralized systems (150 million)
- US Department of Transportation / EPA / National Academy of Sciences to study stormwater management best practices
- Feasibility study of water storage, groundwater storage and transportation projects by the United States Department of the Interior (“DOI”)
- Competitive Grants Program for Large Scale Water Recycling and Reuse Program
- RECYCLE law (75 million)
- US DOI assistance for groundwater recharge, aquifer storage and water source substitution projects
- PFAS
- EPA Assistance Program for Small Disadvantaged Communities to Combat Emerging Contaminants ($ 5 billion)
- State Revolving Drinking Water Fund for Emerging Contaminants ($ 4 billion)
- State Revolving Fund for Clean Water Tackling Emerging Contaminants ($ 1 billion)
- Extends some Superfund excise taxes until December 21, 2031
- State and local subsidies for the treatment of batteries (3 billion)
- Financing of hydroelectric facilities owned or operated by the county ($ 628 million)