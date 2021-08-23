Electronic recycling and document shredding

[September 18, 2021] Join the Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department and Harris County Precinct 4 for a full-day electronics recycling and document shredding event. This event is for residents of The Woodlands only, not businesses.

Electronics recycling

Electronics recycling is offered by appointment only. Prices vary by item (see fee table above). Cash or check only. Capacity is limited to 250 appointments. Travel will not be accepted.

Are you a resident of Montgomery County? Electronics can be recycled at District 3 recycling facility every Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for the same rates as this event. There is no limit on the number of items you can bring to this establishment. Please consider this option and reserve event spaces for Harris County residents who do not have access to the Ward 3 facility. Proof of residency is required (Driver’s license, water bill or other document with Woodlands address).

Secure document shredding

Onsite secure document shredding is available for a capacity of $ 5 per full file box (or equivalent amount). No appointment is required.

Can’t make this shredded event? Another drive-thru document shredding event will take place on November 13, 2021 at 3R Recycling Drive-thru.

Learn more: www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=9151&month=9&year=2021&day=22&calType=0

