Egypt Banking Sector Report 2021 with National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, International Commercial Bank, QNB Alahli, HSBC and Credit Agricole Egypt

This report on the Egyptian banking sector covers depository institutions, as well as the central bank.

It includes information on the country and the legislation and regulations relating to the banking sector, as well as details on the main players and their performance and development, financial inclusion, digital banking and fintech, microfinance, banking Islamic and competitive environment.

There are profiles of 16 companies, including public banks such as the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr and Banque du Caire, large private banks such as Commercial International Bank and QNB Alahli and international banks in Egypt such as HSBC and Credit Agricole Egypt.

Egyptian banks were able to weather the pandemic as they entered the crisis relatively well capitalized, and the number of non-performing loans remains low. The pandemic has also helped fuel significant growth in digital banking in a country where only about a third of the population is banked.

Experts say a new banking law, which was passed in 2020 and which increased capital requirements, could promote mergers and acquisitions, while helping to boost financial inclusion. While bank profits have been hit by the slowdown in private lending, experts hope lending will pick up, boosted by currently low interest rates.

Challenges

A major challenge is financial inclusion, as around two-thirds of Egyptians are unbanked. Banks are moving quickly to increase digital channels – rolling out more ATMs and POS, while partnering with fintech companies to improve mobile wallet and payment options for customers. Another challenge is that the banking sector remains under-leveraged with a low loan-to-deposit ratio.

Growth engines

The main drivers of growth include the development of several megaprojects and recent economic reforms, such as the liberalization of the foreign exchange system, a monetary policy aimed at containing inflation and reducing expenditure by eliminating fuel and oil subsidies. energy. The pandemic has fueled significant growth in digital banking, with the value of electronic transactions increasing exponentially.

Main topics covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. INDUSTRY DESCRIPTION

3.1. Industry value chain

3.2. Geographical position

3.3. Industry size

3.4. Key success factors and pain points

4. LOCAL

4.1. Key trends

4.2. Notable players

4.3. Company actions

4.4. Regulations

4.5. Business development and socio-economic development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. COVID-19

7.2. Economic environment

7.3. Labor

7.4. Environmental problems

7.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7.6. Input costs

7.7. Financial inclusion

7.8. Cybercrime and Fraud

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competetion

8.2. Industry ownership structure

8.3. Entry barriers

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

APPENDIX

Summary of notable players

Company Profiles

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – Egypt SAE

Al Baraka Bank Egypt SAE

Arab-African International Bank

Arab Banking Corporation – Egypt (SAE)

Bank of Alexandria SAE

Bank of Cairo SAE

Bank Misr (SAE)

International Commercial Bank (Egypt) SAE

Credit Agricole Egypt SAE

Egyptian Gulf Bank SAE

Export Development Bank of Egypt SAE

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt SAE

HSBC Bank Egypt SAE

National Bank of Egypt SAE

QNB Alahli SAE

Suez Canal Bank SAE

