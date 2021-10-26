EBRD plans to lend € 5 million to Banka per Biznes in Kosovo to support SMEs

PRISTINA (Kosovo), October 26 (SeeNews) – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Tuesday that it was considering granting a senior unsecured loan of up to € 5 million (5 , $ 8 million) to Banka per Biznes in Kosovo to support the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The potential funding would be used to on-lend to SMEs the modernization of production facilities or for investments that will make their operations compatible with EU standards in areas such as environmental protection, worker safety and quality. products, the EBRD said in a project briefing document.

At least 60% of the loans would go to investments that support the transition to a green economy (GET), the EBRD added.

In addition, borrowers can benefit from technical assistance in the preparation and implementation of their investments and implementation grants in accordance with the EBRD Regional SME Competitiveness Support Program provided by the Union. European.

Banka per Biznes, established in 2001, is Kosovo’s seventh largest bank with a market share of 6.5% of total assets and 6.4% of net lending at the end of June.

The EBRD has held a 10% stake in Banka per Biznes since 2010.

($ = 0.8616 euro)