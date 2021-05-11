EBRD lends € 1 million to Sparkasse Leasing in North Macedonia to support SMEs

SKOPJE (North Macedonia), May 11 (SeeNews) – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Tuesday that it is granting a € 1 million ($ 1.2 million) loan to Sparkasse Leasing Skopje to strengthen the competitiveness of small and medium-sized (SMEs) in North Macedonia.

Companies can benefit from sub-loans for investments in upgrades, including in technology, equipment or vehicles, in order to meet EU standards, especially those related to quality and product safety, health and safety and energy efficiency, the EBRD said in a statement. declaration.

At least 60% of these investments are expected to be in green technologies and energy efficiency, the EBRD added.

In addition, the European Union (EU) will provide grants of up to 15% of the total loan amount at the end of the project to loan recipients.

“This assistance offers businesses the opportunity to improve networking and grow their operations. In particular, we will help them invest in their digital upgrade and use resources in a more sustainable way, thereby increasing their environmental performance and further improving their competitiveness “, said David Geer, Head of the EU Delegation in North Macedonia, in the press release.

($ = 0.8219 euro)