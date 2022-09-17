Environmental Funds

Durbin in Quincy to tout federal funds going to region | Illinois News

By Frances E. Darcy

QUINCY — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin made two stops in Quincy on Friday, promoting federal funding efforts that will be used to improve the quality of life not just in Quincy, but with impact in the region and around the world.

The first stop of the day was the Chaddock campus on South 24th Street. Durbin met with Chaddock leaders including President and CEO Debbie Reed, Executive Director of Attachment and Trauma Services Matt Obert and Knowledge Center Executive Director Josh Carlson to discuss $800 funding. $000 he and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., earned in fiscal year 2022 for an expansion of the school’s knowledge center.

Related posts:

  1. FMO CDC Swedfund and IFC Participate in First Closure of Dolma Impact II Fund Focused on Nepal
  2. Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap-and-Trade Program Enacted By Washington Legislature – Environment
  3. Open Space Fund conducts local ballot on November 2 – Pascack Press & Northern Valley Press
  4. Raisin targets neobrokers with ESG-centric ETF trading platform
Frances E. Darcy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.