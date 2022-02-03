DTE Energy issues quarterly dividend

Detroit, 03 Feb. 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DETROIT, Feb. 3. 2022 (NYSE: DTE) — DTE Energy’s board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.885 per share on its common stock payable April 15, 2022 to record shareholders at the close of business on March 21, 2022. This continues the Energy’s consistent dividend history, having issued a quarterly cash dividend for over 100 years.

“We recognize the value of our long tradition of paying quarterly dividends and the role they play in generating above-average returns for shareholders,” said Jerry Norcia, President and CEO of DTE Energy. “Our shareholders include retirees, customers and employees — our dividend is one of the many ways we give back to these communities and all of our stakeholders.”

About DTE Energy

