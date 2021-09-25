Dream of Winter Gondola, the modern version of Philippe Starck’s traditional boat

Philippe Starck is a French designer widely known as one of the most prolific and multifaceted designers of modern times. During his impressive career, he has done everything from interior design to gadgets and smartphones, architecture and sailboats. He’s incredibly versatile and innovative, and his designs all exude the same style: deceptively pure lines that testify to a rebellious spirit.

Starck’s motto is that “Evolution is in everything – but only we can control our evolution.” He believes in things that can change our lives for the better and, just as important, he believes that things must cash. His Dream of Winter Gondola project does the trick on the latter account.

It may seem pointless to try to “reinvent the wheel,” but Starck has good reason to do so. The aforementioned project takes the traditional flat-bottomed Venetian boat that has been around for centuries and gives it a modern twist, in order to highlight the vital sustainability challenges facing Venice. These include environmental and social problems, overtourism and depopulation.

VeniSIA is a business acceleration program held at Ca ‘Foscari University in Venice, the aim of which is to inspire local creatives and students to pursue creative actions and innovation strategies, which could end by tackling some of these problems. Starck lends his powerful name to the cause, with the Dream of Winter Gondola.

The name of the project says it all about this modern gondola: it is a gondola that can be used all year round. It is also a “dream,” in that, in developing it, Starck focused more on how he could improve what he calls the perfect and “the most complex” boat, than it was to know if it was really possible.

For those unfamiliar with this kind of boat, a gondola is flat-bottomed and has raised high ends. It is powered by a gondolier, who uses an oar to row. The boat is asymmetrical, with the gondolier standing aft. According to Starck, who has lived on the Venetian island of Burano for 50 years, a gondola is also complex because “its weight is perfectly balanced and it can go straight even under the most difficult conditions.”

This made his task all the more difficult.

His Winter Gondola no longer needs a full-time gondolier: after all, if you’re going to be taking him out on the water in the winter, there’s no sense in having his hands freeze. Instead, there’s a mini solar-powered electric turbine that propels the boat, with the two occupants housed in a small cabin in the center, under a sliding roof made of vacuum-cast gorilla glass. In hot weather, with a gondolier on hand, the mini electric turbine would only offer assistance.

Starck does not say it, but the idea of ​​locking the cabin in a gondola is not new. Back then, some gondolas had something called “felze,” closed cabins with louvered shutters (OG Venetian blinds), for privacy and protection from the elements. It would be similar, and just as sophisticated: guests would be seated on a small, durable leather bench.

A gyroscope would be added to the hull to increase stability and reduce sway. “[It would be] powered by a mixture of solar energy and a rotating turbine if the gondolier so wishes ”, Starck explains to DeZeen. “This gives the possibility of both propelling the nacelle and, when the nacelle is not in use, of creating tidal energy.”



The hull of the boat is made of laminated compressed bamboo, which is very durable, strong and has incredible water resistance. Starck says this choice of material would allow the boat to last a lifetime and not require any maintenance.

“It’s the same untouchable icon, the same iconic silhouette but washed by time and deeply, structurally modern by technology. Starck says of his concept. A 3D drawing of the winter gondola is currently on display at the Strategic Innovation Center at Ca ‘Foscari University in Venice.