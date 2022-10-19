Dongying advances ecological protection and economic prosperity

DONGYING, CHINA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dongying, a coastal city in east China’s Shandong Province, has made great strides in environmental protection and economic growth over the past decade, which has laid a solid foundations for the high-quality development of the city.

Dongying is where the Yellow River flows into the Bohai Sea and has been emphasizing the preservation of wetland ecology and biodiversity in the Yellow River Delta region over the past 10 years, according to Yang Guoqiang, Party Secretary of Dongying.

During the period 2012-21, the city carried out 16 wetland protection and restoration projects with 6,192 hectares of wetlands developed or restored.

Emphasis has been placed on protecting the habitat of key species such as cranes, black-billed gulls and eastern white storks, as well as preserving native flora such as wild soybeans and restoring aquatic life to increase biodiversity.

With the restoration of the environment, an increasing number of wild birds have taken refuge in the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in the city. The reserve covers approximately 153,000 hectares, with wetlands making up over 70% of its total area, making it an important wintering and stopover site for migratory birds.

The city is also building a Yellow River Estuary National Park, which will be the first in the country to have both land and sea areas. It will focus on the preservation and restoration of the ecological environment in the Yellow River Basin.

Currently, the city has wetlands covering an area of ​​4,580 square kilometers. According to Yang, Dongying has become one of the first international wetland cities in the world and has also been included in the list of China’s most competitive cities in 2021 in terms of ecology, showing that the city has achieved great success. in environmental protection.

In addition, Dongying has seen steady growth in economic growth over the past 10 years. The city’s gross domestic product reached 344.17 billion yuan ($47.78 billion) in 2021, with an average annual growth rate of 6.8 percent.

Over 70% of its budget has been invested in improving people’s livelihoods over the past decade, with the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents increasing by 82.9% and 93.7% respectively. , Yang said.