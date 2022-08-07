Democrats block Capito amendment to eliminate EPA regulatory slush fund

Click on here or the image above to watch Senator Capito’s remarks.

WASHINGTON DC — Tonight, the Senate voted on an amendment tabled by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.), a ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, to the reckless bill Democrats on taxes and spending that scrap a provision that provides the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with $45 million to use eight different sections of the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases. The amendment failed 50-50.

Before the vote, ranking member Capito spoke in the Senate to urge his colleagues to support the amendment. Click on here to watch the full speech.

“After the EPA’s recent defeat in the Supreme Court over the illegal clean energy plan, we should not be providing funds to the agency which it will inevitably use to undertake more extensive and unauthorized regulations. That $45 million would be used to impose billions of dollars in regulatory burdens on our economy and increase costs at the worst possible time for consumers. This provision is bad for West Virginia and it is bad for America,” Ranking member Capito said in his speech.

Below is the floor speech from Ranking member Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.), as prepared for delivery:

“Mr./Madam President –

“This amendment would remove a provision that gives the EPA $45 million in a slush fund to use eight different sections of the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases.

“The EPA will no doubt try to use this money to develop rules targeting power generation, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

“This will be the first time Congress has asked the EPA to perform many of these Clean Air Act articles concerning greenhouse gases.

“There is no doubt that EPA lawyers and environmental groups will point to this language when trying to convince the courts to enforce future excessive climate regulations.

“After the EPAs recent loss in Supreme Court on the illegal Clean Power Plan, we should not provide funds to the agency which it will inevitably use to undertake more extensive and unauthorized regulations.

“That $45 million would be used to impose billions of dollars in regulatory burdens on our economy and drive up costs at the worst time for consumers.

“This provision is bad for West Virginia and it’s bad for America.

“I urge my colleagues to support my amendment.

“Thank you and I’ll be back.”

# # #