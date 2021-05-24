DeLand commission says plans for old golf course are too dense

Developer asked to rework plans and come back before go live in June

A developer still has a few weeks to make adjustments to a development project that would place 861 residential units on what was once a hilly golf course in DeLand.

After members of the municipal commission and a dozen residents expressed concern about the density of the project, the commission unanimously voted to maintain the ordinance at its first regular meeting on June 7.

Mark Watts, an attorney for Cobb Cole, the company representing Elevation Development, said he had no objection to pursuing the request.

With the density of proposed residential developments being a common concern raised by commissioners and residents in recent years, Watts said the comments made at the May 3 meeting were not surprising.

The Beresford Reserve, formerly known as Beresford Springs, rezoning application would bring a mix of single and multi-family homes to the approximately 168-acre site at 800 E. Euclid Ave. There would also be a few acres of commercial development.

For about 50 years it was a par 72 golf course.

In 2017, Sandhill Golf Course, formerly Southridge Golf Course, closed. Since then the narrow aisles have become overgrown and the 10,000 square foot clubhouse is recessed.

In addition to density issues, some of the comments focused on potential impacts on traffic and infrastructure, while others focused on environmental concerns since part of the site on which the golf course was built was once used as landfill.

One of the residents who spoke about environmental concerns was Wendy Anderson, a professor of environmental science studies at Stetson University and a member of the city’s economic development committee to which she was appointed in February.

She said the main reason she sought the nomination was to offer her “scientific expertise and brownfield redevelopment experience by reviewing the brownfield rehabilitation plan for the Beresford reserve.”

“There is a lot the public still doesn’t know about the site in terms of public health and safety,” said Anderson, who was elected in November to the Soil and Water Conservation District of Volusia. “None of the public documents show the extent of the original city dump.”

The contaminated sites rehabilitation agreement, which must first be examined by an advisory committee on contaminated sites, a role played by the economic development committee, could make the site eligible for the voluntary clean-up tax credit program. .

“You cannot reasonably approve a rezoning for a residential development without the applicant providing the environmental impact assessment reports or a report on the deeper cores that go to the Floridan aquifer to verify that neither landfill infiltration nor contamination of the golf course has gone beyond depths that would typically be remediated by shallow soil replacement, ”said Anderson.

Cobb Cole’s attorney, Michael Sznapstajler, said the agreement the plaintiff signed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection “goes way beyond what most people do when they redevelop golf courses “.

“What they have chosen to do here is to follow Florida’s strict environmental clean-up process, which is defined in a specific section of the Florida administrative code which states that we will assess the site,” a Sznapstajler said. “We will develop a site clean-up plan, implement that plan, do all reporting to DEP and make sure the site is capable of being redeveloped.”

The only resident who spoke at the meeting earlier this month in support of the proposed development was Carl Payne, who is president of the Alexandria Pointe Homeowners Association, located just west of the old golf course. .

Payne, who made it clear he was speaking only for himself and not for the residents of Alexandria Pointe, said that while the Beresford reserve, as proposed, may be too dense, development would otherwise be a improvement.

He described the site as an eyesore and said that what was planned would increase the value of properties in the area.

Another option?

Before the commission heard from Watts, they heard from resident Dave Ballesteros about other possibilities for the property.

“At the heart of it all, I always wanted to just preserve golf,” said Ballesteros, an executive at Sykes, a business process outsourcing company.

He said the events regarding the property were attracting interest from golf-related companies, including Bobby Jones Links, a Georgia-based club management company.

“We are growing rapidly as a city, as we know it,” Ballesteros said. “There are a lot of people who need activities, they want something to do.”

He pointed to the success of Winter Park’s nine-hole public golf course and said something similar could be done with part of the property in question.

“At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to find something better for the community,” Ballesteros said.