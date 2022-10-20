Cortez Masto and Rosen Announce Over $2 Million for Conservation, Cleanup and Preservation in Nevada

washington d.c. – Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that $2,150,000 in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act they backed will go towards cleaning up legacy pollution at sites in Nevada. This financing is granted by the Ministry of the Interior.

“I worked to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act so that Nevadans could benefit from projects like these to upgrade sites across our state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I am pleased this funding is coming to our state to create jobs, help restore ecosystems and wildlife habitats, and ensure that the people of Nevada can benefit from these areas for generations to come.”

“Cleaning up these sites in Nevada will help local communities, contribute to our economy, and support our environment,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding, which I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, will go directly to restoring and repairing sites around Nevada, protecting our lands and waters for future generations.”

The funds will be distributed as follows:

$1,700,000 to Lincoln County, Nevada for the Caselton Mine & Mill and Impacted Watersheds Restoration Project, which will focus on three washouts impacted by historic mining in Caselton. Restoration will ensure that these washes are not only made whole but made resilient. This project is a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection and the Nature Conservancy.

$450,000 to Humboldt County for the Riparian Fences Project to repair or rebuild approximately 40 miles of riparian fences as part of a larger effort to restore degraded waterways critical to Lahontan cutthroat trout . This project is a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Services, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Nevada Division of Forestry.

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen worked to secure key provisions of the bipartisan infrastructure law for the benefit of Nevadans. The act includes Sen. Cortez Masto’s legislation to create new jobs by allowing former hard rock mining sites, like Caselton’s, to be used for innovative solar and other renewable energy projects.

###