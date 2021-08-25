Coors Light to provide $ 10,000 grants to Latin American nonprofits on behalf of leaders with impact

CHICAGO, 25 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – For the 15the Year in a row, the Coors Light Líderes program helps Latino nonprofit leaders and volunteers conquer their mountains. Coors Light will help five remarkable Latin American change makers empower their communities by awarding $ 10,000 grants for their nonprofit organization. The winners selected as “Líderes” will also have access to the Change Makers Alumni network. Applications and applications are now open via September 21 on CoorsLightLideres.com.

For 15 years, the program has emboldened Latino pioneers who, through their innovative leadership initiatives, have a transformational impact on the communities they serve, succeed personally and professionally, and serve as role models for the next generation of Latino leaders.

To apply, individuals can nominate themselves or others by filling out a simple form on the applicant’s impact on the community and the nonprofit organization they represent. Applicants must be Hispanic or Latino, between the ages of 21 and 39, and actively associated with a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that has an impact on the Latino community. The recipients will be announced on October 13 and honored at a winners celebration in March 2022.

“The lack of funding and resources creates a steep climb for Latino nonprofit leaders and volunteers who work tirelessly for the betterment of their communities,” said Kayla Garcia, community affairs manager for Molson coors. “We want them to know that Coors Light is here to help them. We are committed to recognizing Latino leaders for their community impact and to continuing to help them achieve great things for years to come.”

Conquering the mountains also requires the ability to collaborate with like-minded leaders who share a passion for helping the community. To help grant recipients find more opportunities to network, learn and grow, Coors Light Líderes will also be welcomed into the Change Maker Network: a place where leaders can connect and collaborate with over 140 sharing pioneers. the same ideas.

Since the launch of the Coors Light Líderes program in 2006, fourteen Latin American nonprofit organizations have received more than $ 350,000 in grants. In addition to the positive impact of this program, there are other initiatives that the brand and its parent company are implementing to empower various drinkers. In 2020, Molson coors launched Project Justice, a program dedicated to empowerment, equity, community building and justice for BIPOC organizations. Since launch, $ 3 million has been donated to organizations serving BIPOC across the United States and Canada. Additionally, Coors Light has a long history of empowering black students by donating to HBCUs and fundraising for LGBTQ nonprofits through the Tap Into Change program.

