USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced an opportunity for local farmers to receive technical assistance and funding to address soil erosion and water quality degradation on farmland by through the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP).

Potential practices to help control soil erosion, improve water quality and infiltration, improve soil health, and aid livestock sustainability include cover crops; alternative water supply systems for livestock, including water reservoirs, pipelines and protection of heavy-use areas; fences for rotational grazing and / or exclusion of livestock from watercourses or sensitive areas; and stabilization of the level and the banks. Other eligible practices include establishing habitat for wildlife and / or pollinators.

To request technical assistance and planning tools to determine what conservation practices or systems are needed to address resource issues on your land, contact District Curator Trent Cash at the local NRCS Franklin office at 615-794-8488 , job. 3.

The deadline to apply for funding for this fiscal year is November 19.

For more information, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov.