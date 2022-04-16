Combined notice of meaningless conclusion – Duluth News Tribune

Combined Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Intent to Request Release of Funds April 16, 2022 City of Duluth Planning and Development Division, Room 160, City Hall 411 W 1st St Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 730-5580 This notice must satisfy the above two separate but related procedural notification requirements that the City of Duluth, Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), One Roof Community Housing and Center City Housing Corp ( CCHC) will undertake the following projects listed below: REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about May 3, 2022, the City of Duluth will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) office for the release of funds of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) under Title (I) of the Community Development Program. Act of 1974, as amended and funds from the Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) scheme under Title II of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990. Tier 1 Environmental Review of the CDBG Scheme for FY2022* – Because that individual Not all sites are known when making the City’s funding decision and there is an application process conducted by these agencies, this tiered review process is carried out for the next project for environmental issues in order to initiate their application/contract process to begin site identification. Once sites are known, each location is reviewed for environmental issues such as wetlands, endangered species, etc., including historic preservation. This process is completed and authorized prior to the approval of the application for completion of the rehabilitation or demolition work. *22-HS-01 HRA Duluth Property Rehab The Duluth HRA will provide rehabilitation services to 50 units to maintain Duluth’s existing housing stock. These services, however, will be offered city-wide and targeted to areas of the Housing Framework. Focus on City-commissioned repairs/projects, environmental hazards, healthy homes and energy conservation. The Rental Property Rehabilitation Program improves the city’s aging rental housing and requires rent restrictions, which ensures decent, safe and affordable rental housing for low- and middle-income families. This program provides an affordable opportunity for rental owners to make necessary repairs identified by the City of Duluth Life Safety Division for their rental license, improve energy efficiency, eliminate environmental hazards and meet healthy house standards. The Single-Family Home Rehabilitation Program preserves the quality of properties and keeps the existing aging housing stock safe and affordable for low-to-moderate-income (LMI) households, while improving energy efficiency and meeting healthy home standards. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. Total project cost: $1,215,000 CDBG Fund: $450,000 the compliance of each law and authority at the specific Tier 2 site level is described in the full environmental review package. *22-HS-04 OneRoof Lending Rehab One Roof will provide households earning less than 30% AMI; below-market interest rate loans, deferred loans and forgivable loans for the rehabilitation of single-family, owner-occupied units in the City of Duluth. One Roof plans to rehabilitate 20 units. CDBG funds will be used to administer the program. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. Total Project Cost: $1,345,000 CDBG Fund: $75,000 the compliance of each law and authority at the specific Tier 2 site level is described in the full environmental review package. FY 2022 HOME Program 22-HM-02 Windwood Townhomes – CCHC Windwood Townhomes is an existing 70 unit townhouse development in need of significant rehabilitation to meet the needs of very low, low and middle income families and individuals. This rehabilitation will also include the construction of a community services building, housing offices, laundry, mail and a new community hall, as well as the relocation of the existing playground. The 21 units in Section 8 of the HUD will be retained. The project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2023 Total Project Cost: $15,794,972.00 HOME Fund: $291,508.00 IMPACT The City of Duluth has determined that these projects will not have a significant impact on the human environment; therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement, under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), is not required. All permits must be acquired and best management practices, which include but are not limited to stormwater management, must be addressed in the design of the project and must be approved by the relevant municipal authorities before the start of construction. building. Projects will be monitored during deconstruction and construction for environmental compliance with this finding. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) online at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/environmental-review-records or by emailing duluthcommdev @duluthmn.gov for an electronic or hard copy. Community members can also arrange to have a hard copy of the ERR mailed to them or make an appointment to review a hard copy in person by calling (218) 730-5580 or emailing Mail an application to the City of Duluth Planning and Development Division. , City Hall, Room 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any person, group or agency who disagrees with this decision or wishes to comment on the project may submit comments to the Office of the Planning and Development Division of the city of Duluth. by email: [email protected] or by mail: City Hall, Room 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. All comments received by May 2, 2022 will be reviewed by the City of Duluth, prior to allowing release. submission of a request for the release of funds. Commentators should specify which part of this review they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Duluth certifies to HUD that Adam Fulton, in his capacity as Deputy Director of the Planning and Development Division, consents to the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts in any action brought to enforce liability in connection with the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been fulfilled. HUD’s approval of certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of Duluth to utilize program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and certification of the City of Duluth received before May 18, 2022 or a period of fifteen days from receipt of the request (whichever is later). ) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not performed by the certifying agent or another HUD-approved agent of the City of Duluth; (b) the City of Duluth has omitted a step or failed to make a determination or conclusion required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the award recipient has committed funds or incurred expenses not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 prior to approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another federal agency acting in accordance with 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from an environmental quality perspective. Objections should be prepared and submitted by email in accordance with required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and should be directed to the Minnesota Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Planning and Community Development (CPD) at [email protected] Potential objectors should contact HUD via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Adam Fulton Deputy Director, City of Duluth Planning and Development Division (April 16, 2022) 53295