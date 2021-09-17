Columbus GA Exide battery plant cleanup could cost $ 61 million

A 20-acre lead-polluted property once owned by battery maker Exide Technologies in southeast Columbus, Ga. On September 16, 2021. [email protected]

The multi-million dollar cleanup of a lead-polluted property once owned by a battery maker in southeast Columbus is underway, but funds dedicated to the project are $ 48 million less than what state environmental officials believe it is necessary to completely repair the land.

A new buyer or the state government will be obligated to complete the job.

Exide Technologies closed its 20-acre Joy Road plant in mid-2020, just before the Georgia-based battery manufacturer and recycler filed for Chapter 11 protection. A Delaware bankruptcy court approved last fall a plan that put money in a trust fund to clean up the Columbus site and 15 other polluted properties that once belonged to Exide.

Recent studies from the site suggest that the risks to neighboring residents are low. The trust has a budget of $ 12.7 million for the Columbus property, but the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s highest estimate places the total cost of the cleanup at around $ 61 million. dollars.

Ken Hewlett of PathForward Consulting, the company that oversees the trust and contaminated property cleanup work, told Columbus Council on Tuesday that efforts must be focused on the most urgent and ‘impactful’ work due to the tight budget. .

The work will continue until the trust runs out of cash or the property is sold.

“The goal is to try and sell the property and transfer those environmental responsibilities to a willing buyer who can then turn the property into another productive use,” he said. “We’re going to clean it up as much as possible with the funds we have. “

Site clean-up efforts

The environmental trust was formed at the end of October 2020 and the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection is overseeing the work being done at the Columbus site.

Hewlett was brought before council at the request of Mayor Skip Henderson and other members to provide answers to residents around the abandoned site. The old factory is in Councilor Bruce Huff’s district.

Huff said years ago residents near the site felt dizzy while working in their backyard. Huff also attended a recent meeting of mobile home residents who live near the abandoned property and said residents have expressed concerns about the fumes in the air.

“We are just good stewards by monitoring what they do and taking care of all the concerns of our citizens,” City Manager Isaiah Hugley said at the meeting. “We don’t control the property. … Our only responsibility … is to make sure they do it correctly.

In the past 11 months, more than 38 million gallons of rain and groundwater have been treated for lead and other contaminants. The levels found in the treated water meet authorized regulatory standards, Hewlett said. The trust also funded work to divert 25 to 50% of stormwater from contaminated areas.

A vapor study project that measures the likelihood of chemicals in soil or groundwater entering indoor air in structures near the site showed that the possibility was “very, very low” because the soil at the site has low permeability and the groundwater is deep, Hewlett says.

“I can say, comfortably, that the analysis we have done shows that the risk is well below the level that the state considers to be of concern,” he said.

State officials confirmed the preliminary findings of the study, but told the Ledger-Enquirer they asked the trust to do more work to offer more solid support for the findings. A final copy of the report will be provided to the City of Columbus when approved by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The trust is also removing contaminated equipment and investigating the source of volatile organic compounds found in groundwater. In 2020, samples detected the presence of chemicals at or above established levels of groundwater protection. Chemicals found include tetrachlorethylene, a chemical widely used for dry cleaning of fabrics and metal degreasing operations. It is probably carcinogenic to humans.

However, Hewlett said the site’s groundwater is not being consumed and there is no groundwater well within three miles of the site.

“It’s not water that everyone drinks,” he said.

What’s next and how much could it cost?

Hewlett said the trust is submitting plans to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to deal with the main source of lead at the site by the end of this year or early 2022.

A building on the site will be completely demolished. Another will be decontaminated, and the trust will see to the restoration of the site. Some of this work will include asbestos removal as well as the removal of waste and equipment. The trust has already engaged with developers who have expressed interest in purchasing the property, and Georgia’s environmental protection division is expected to approve the sale, Hewlett said.

Hewlett told the Ledger-Enquirer that there will be about $ 2.5 million left in the cleanup budget after the work is completed.

As efforts continue, the amount of money needed to completely clean up the property may change, said Kevin Chambers, spokesperson for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

If a new buyer is not found, cleanup is the responsibility of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. All abandoned sites on the state’s hazardous sites inventory are eligible for state cleanup. The efforts would be funded by the Hazardous Waste Trust Fund, and the agency assesses all abandoned sites to determine which cleanup efforts are a priority, Chambers said.

“EPD is coordinating with the Trust to maximize the amount of work the Trust will do on site. Subsequent remediation work would be carried out under EPD supervision by a new buyer of the property, ”he said in an email. “If the property is not sold, EPD will assess and potentially conduct remediation work in the same way it does for all abandoned sites in the state’s hazardous site inventory. … The total cost of site clean-up may change as the Trust continues to investigate and remediate the site. The high end of the current estimate is $ 61 million.

The environmental history of the Exide factory

The environmental problems of the Exide property have been documented for a long time. The site operated from 1961 to 2020, and efforts to treat polluted groundwater at the Columbus site began in 1988.

From 2017 to 2019, the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency fined Exide over $ 97,000 for various violations.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 at 12:20 pm.