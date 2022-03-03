CNB FINANCIAL CORP/PA MANAGEMENT REPORT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Form 10-K)

This Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations is presented to provide insight into management's assessment of financial results and should be read in conjunction with the following parts of this Form 10-K: Part I, Item 1 "Business," Part II, Item 7A, "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk," and Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." 24

Table of Contents Dollar amounts in tables are expressed in thousands, except for per share amounts.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results

The information below includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond CNB's control). Forward-looking statements often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." CNB's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Corporation, our customers and the global economy and financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us and our customers significantly, and the extent that it continues to impact us and our customers will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and its impact on our customers and demand for financial services, the actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, treatment developments, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, and their effectiveness against emerging variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta and Omicron variants, and the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in this Annual Report on Form 10-K as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (ii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iii) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (iv) changes in interest rates; (v) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vi) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (vii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (viii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (ix) increased competition; (x) loss of certain key officers; (xi) deposit attrition; (xii) rapidly changing technology; (xiii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xiv) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xv) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on CNB's financial position and results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions. Any forward-looking statement made herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. CNB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. 25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Overview The Corporation is a financial holding company registered under the BHC Act. It was incorporated under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1983 for the purpose of engaging in the business of a financial holding company. The Corporation's subsidiary, the Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses primarily within its primary market area of the Pennsylvania counties of Blair , Cambria , Cameron , Centre , Clearfield , Crawford , Elk , Indiana , Jefferson , and McKean . ERIEBANK, a division of the Bank, operates in the Pennsylvania counties of Crawford , Erie , and Warren and in the Ohio counties of Ashtabula , Cuyahoga , and Lake . FCBank, a division of the Bank, operates in the Ohio counties of Crawford , Richland , Ashland , Wayne , Marion , Morrow , Knox , Delaware , and Franklin. BankOnBuffalo, a division of the Bank, operates in New York counties of Erie and Niagara. Ridge View Bank , a division of the Bank, operates in Roanoke, Virginia . In addition to the Bank, the Corporation has four other subsidiaries. CNB Securities Corporation is incorporated in Delaware and currently maintains investments in debt and equity securities. CNB Insurance Agency , incorporated in Pennsylvania , provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products. CNB Risk Management, Inc. , incorporated in Delaware , is a captive insurance company that insures against certain risks unique to the operations of the Corporation and its subsidiaries and for which insurance may not be currently available or economically feasible in today's insurance marketplace. Holiday, incorporated in Pennsylvania , offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, to borrowers with higher risk characteristics.

Considerations for COVID-19

The global outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health measures that have been undertaken in response have had, and continue to have, significant repercussions across regional and global economies and financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic, its associated responsive measures and the resulting economic slowdown have disrupted our business and are expected to continue to have a significant impact on our business, financial performance and operating results. Since we cannot estimate when the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated responsive measures will end, we cannot estimate the ultimate operational and financial impact of COVID-19 on our business. However, management will continue to proactively implement strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the Corporation's business, risk profile and financial performance. To address the challenges arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to continue to deliver essential services to the communities the Corporation serves while maintaining a high level of safety for customers and employees, the Corporation implemented its Pandemic Response Plan. Among other things, significant actions taken include:

•Implementation of communication plans to ensure employees, customers and critical suppliers are kept informed of developments affecting the Company’s operations.

• Restricting all non-essential travel while continuing to monitor and update the Company’s quarantine protocols based on government guidelines;

•Enforce safe practices in branch lobbies to serve consumers and businesses and continue to provide alternatives to the Company’s customers through its drive-thru capabilities, ATM network, banking via the Internet, its mobile applications and its telephone customer service capabilities;

•Continued remote-access availability for the Corporation's workforce to work from home or other remote locations. The Corporation has taken appropriate efforts to ensure that activities are performed in accordance with the Corporation's compliance and information security policies, which are designed to ensure customer data and other information is properly safeguarded; and

• Instituted mandatory social distancing policies for employees who do not work remotely.

In order to ensure the safety of its customers and employees, the Company continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is updating its response plan accordingly.

26 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Non-GAAP Financial Information This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. Non-GAAP measures reflected within the discussion below include: •Tangible book value per share; •Tangible equity/tangible assets; •Tangible common equity/tangible assets; •Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"); •Non-interest income excluding realized gains on available for sale securities; •Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis); •Efficiency ratio; •Return on average tangible equity; and •Return on average tangible common equity In addition, non-GAAP evaluations on the impact of PPP-related loans (as defined below), merger costs, branch closure costs and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") prepayment penalties on various metrics of the Corporation's financial performance include calculations related to return on average equity, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity/tangible assets, tangible common equity/tangible assets and allowance for credit losses/loans. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Management considers return on average assets, return on average equity, earnings per common share, asset quality, and other metrics as key measures of the financial performance of the Corporation. The interest rate environment will continue to play an important role in the future earnings of the Corporation. In order to address the challenging interest rate and competitive environments, the Corporation continues to evaluate, develop and implement strategies necessary to support its ongoing financial performance objectives.

Financial condition

The following table presents ending balances, growth, and the percentage change of certain measures of our financial condition for specified years (dollars in millions): $ Change % Change 2021 2020 vs. prior vs. prior Balance Balance year year Total assets $ 5,328.9 $ 4,729.4 $ 599.5 12.7 % Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,597.2 3,337.4 259.8 7.8 % Total securities 707.6 591.6 116.0 19.6 % Total deposits 4,715.6 4,181.7 533.9 12.8 % Total shareholders' equity 442.8 416.1 26.7 6.4 % Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents totaled $732.2 million at December 31, 2021 , including additional excess liquidity of $684.3 million held at the Federal Reserve . Cash and cash equivalents totaled $532.7 million at December 31, 2020 . The increase in liquidity was primarily the result of the impact of government stimulus initiatives and organic growth in deposits. 27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents In addition to the Corporation's deposit growth strategies, management believes the liquidity needs of the Corporation are satisfied primarily by the current balance of cash and cash equivalents, customer deposits, FHLB borrowing capacity, and the portions of the securities and loan portfolios that mature within one year. The Corporation expects that these sources of funds will support both existing operations, future loan and investment portfolio growth and off-balance sheet commitments as they come due.

Securities

Securities available for sale and equity securities totaled $707.6 million and $591.6 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Note 3, "Securities," in the consolidated financial statements provides more detail concerning the composition of the Corporation's securities portfolio and the process for evaluating securities for impairment. The increase of approximately $116.0 million , or 20%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021 , resulted primarily from the Corporation's liquidity strategy implemented in 2021. This strategy focused on deploying excess liquidity earning a relatively modest level of interest at the Federal Reserve towards investment securities that met the Corporation's risk profile parameters for investments. The following tables summarize the maturity distribution schedule with corresponding weighted-average yields of securities available for sale as of December 31, 2021 . Weighted-average yields have been computed on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. Mortgage-backed securities are included in maturity categories based on their stated maturity date. December 31, 2021 After Five But Within After One But Within Within Ten After Ten One Year Five Years Years Years Total $ Amt. Yield $ Amt. Yield $ Amt. Yield $ Amt. Yield $ Amt. Yield U.S. Government Sponsored Entities $ 7,328 1.97 % $ 60,354 1.57 % $ 44,066 1.83 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 111,748 1.70 % State and Political Subdivisions $ 3,139 3.00 % $ 26,223 2.85 % $ 51,851 2.22 % $ 22,497 2.33 % 103,710 2.43 % Residential and multi-family mortgage $ 0 0.00 % $ 28,439 2.88 % $ 41,051 2.09 % $ 365,147 1.38 % 434,637 1.55 % Corporate notes and bonds $ 661 0.38 % $ 2,946 0.62 % $ 24,457 3.92 % $ 0 0.00 % 28,064 3.49 % Pooled SBA $ 0 0.00 % $ 359 5.15 % $ 12,449 2.73 % $ 6,224 1.78 % 19,032 2.46 % Total $ 11,128 2.17 % $ 118,321 2.16 % $ 173,874 2.37 % $ 393,868 1.44 % $ 697,191 1.81 %

The portfolio does not contain any holdings of a single issuer greater than 10% of equity other than the we Treasury and government sponsored entities.

The Corporation generally purchases debt securities over time and does not attempt to "time" its transactions, which allows for more efficient management of fluctuations in the interest rate environment. The Corporation's strategy given the current environment is to focus on lower risk securities, shorter durations that complement the current portfolio investment ladder, and consistent reinvestment of cash flows to replace lower earning assets. The Corporation monitors the earnings performance and the effectiveness of the liquidity of the securities portfolio on a regular basis through meetings of the ALCO. The ALCO also reviews and manages interest rate risk for the Corporation. Through active balance sheet management and analysis of the securities portfolio, a sufficient level of liquidity is maintained to satisfy depositor requirements and various credit needs of our customers.

Loans

Note 4, "Loans," in the consolidated financial statements provides more detail concerning the loan portfolio of the Corporation. At December 31, 2021 , loans totaled $3.6 billion , an increase of $263.0 million , or 7.8%, compared to December 31, 2020 . As further discussed below, during the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation began originating loans to qualified small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") administered by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") under the provisions of the CARES Act. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net of PPP deferred processing fees (such loans, the "PPP-related loans"), the Corporation's loan portfolio increased $373.3 million , or 11.6%, from December 31, 2020 . The growth was primarily driven by the Corporation's ongoing expansion in the Cleveland and Ridge View regions, combined with continued strong growth in its Private Banking division, coupled with increased lending opportunities in other regions of the Corporation. 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Included in the loan growth discussed above, and as part of the liquidity management strategies first implemented by the Corporation in 2020, the year ended December 31, 2021 reflected an increase in syndicated lending activities of $103.7 million from December 31, 2020 . The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $125.8 million , or 3.5% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at December 31, 2021 . The Corporation internally underwrites each syndicated loan individually and considers these loans as an alternative to purchasing investment securities. While the overall strategy is to redeploy lower earning assets towards a higher profitability loan with a risk profile that meets the underwriting policies, the Corporation does not expect this type of activity to become a significant component of its business.

Origin of Loans/Risk Management

The Corporation has certain lending policies and procedures in place that are designed to maximize loan income within an acceptable level of risk. Management reviews and approves these policies and procedures on a regular basis. A reporting system supplements the review process by providing management with frequent reports related to loan production, loan quality, concentrations of credit, loan delinquencies and nonperforming and potential problem loans. Diversification in the loan portfolio is a means of managing risk associated with fluctuations in economic conditions. The Corporation has not underwritten any hybrid loans, payment option loans, or low documentation/no documentation loans. Variable rate loans are generally underwritten at the fully indexed rate. Loan underwriting policies and procedures have not changed materially between any periods presented. As discussed more fully above, syndicated loan purchases are underwritten utilizing the same process as the Corporation's originated loans. The Corporation has begun to explore the credit and reputational risks associated with climate change and their potential impact on the foregoing, while closely monitoring regulatory developments on climate risk. This includes, among other things, researching and developing a formalized approach to considering climate change related risks in the Corporation's underwriting processes. This approach will be impacted, in part, by the accessibility and reliability of both customer climate risk data and climate risk data in general. One of the objectives of these efforts is to enable the Corporation to better understand the climate change related risks associated with the Corporation's customers' business activities and to be able to monitor their response to those risks and their ultimate impact on the Corporation's customers. Although it is possible that the on-going effects of COVID-19 could continue to impact demand for our loan products, the Corporation expects to continue to achieve robust loan growth in 2022 as a result of its diversified markets and its focus on core customer acquisition strategies.

Client Support Strategies and Loan Portfolio Profile

As of December 31, 2021 , the Corporation had outstanding $47.1 million in PPP loans at a rate of 1.00%, representing 446 PPP loan relationships, and deferred PPP processing fees of approximately $1.9 million . For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , the Corporation recognized $8.7 million in deferred PPP processing fees ("PPP-related fees"). The outstanding balance of PPP loans at December 31, 2021 included loans from the two different origination years: (i) $199 thousand , or seven loans from the Corporation's participation in the PPP in 2020, and (ii) $46.9 million , or 439 loans, from the Corporation's participation in the PPP in 2021. In accordance with the CARES Act, the Corporation also deferred loan payments for its commercial and consumer customers, as determined on a case-by-case basis by the financial needs of each customer. As of December 31, 2021 , there were five loans with deferred loan payment arrangements totaling $397 thousand , compared to $151.0 million , or 167 loans, at December 31, 2020 . 29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Maturities and Sensitivities of Loans to Changes in Interest Rate The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Corporation's loan portfolio at December 31, 2021 . The table also presents the portion of loans that have fixed interest rates or variable interest rates that fluctuate over the life of the loans in accordance with changes in an interest rate index. December 31, 2021 Due in After One, After Five but One Year but Within Within Fifteen After or Less Five Years Years Fifteen Years Total Loans with Fixed Interest Rate Farmland $ 99 $ 1,667

$1,611 $935 $4,312

Owner-occupied non-residential non-farm properties

5,277 19,399 19,807 9,056 53,539 Agricultural production and other loans to farmers 0 284 0 0 284 Commercial and Industrial 15,621 224,510 62,089 185 302,405 Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions 2,679 4,559 50,807 39,902 97,947 Other loans 21 1,125 871 295 2,312 Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans (1) 10,243 10,878 7,319 1,790 30,230 Multifamily (5 or more) residential properties 1,452 56,949 3,090 4,753 66,244 Non-owner occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 25,595 63,094 18,319 6,798 113,806 1-4 Family Construction (1) 2,482 0 652 4,951 8,085 Home equity lines of credit 1 102 701 518 1,322 Residential Mortgages secured by first liens 1,815 23,663 252,640 109,134 387,252 Residential Mortgages secured by junior liens 234 5,802 42,533 4,385 52,954 Other revolving credit plans 29 16 16 2 63 Automobile 394 15,514 4,954 0 20,862 Other consumer 7,646 31,176 7,793 2,852 49,467 Credit cards 0 0 0 0 0 Overdrafts 0 0 0 0 0 Total $ 73,588 $ 458,738 $ 473,202 $ 185,556 $ 1,191,084 Loans with Variable or Floating Interest Rate Farmland $ 451 $ 2,544

$9,010 $7,451 $19,456

Owner-occupied non-residential non-farm properties

11,800 30,222 283,777 55,334 381,133 Agricultural production and other loans to farmers 829 0 266 0 1,095 Commercial and Industrial 196,459 120,532 87,633 1,960 406,584 Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions 0 1,660 17,244 24,036 42,940 Other loans 2,174 2,911 1,647 4,935 11,667 Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans (1) 60,175 110,199 88,427 9,838 268,639 Multifamily (5 or more) residential properties 16,311 48,928 66,351 18,309 149,899 Non-owner occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 68,275 137,110 288,479 55,392 549,256 1-4 Family Construction (1) 7,382 1,287 3,526 17,542 29,737 Home equity lines of credit 4,786 6,761 73,563 18,085 103,195 Residential Mortgages secured by first liens 6,976 14,721 154,116 263,664 439,477 Residential Mortgages secured by junior liens 1,098 113 2,318 206 3,735 Other revolving credit plans 2,992 1,930 21,102 449 26,473 Automobile 0 0 0 0 0 Other consumer 1 46 78 84 209 Credit cards 9,935 0 0 0 9,935 Overdrafts 278 0 0 0 278 Total $ 389,922 $ 478,964 $ 1,097,537 $ 477,285 $ 2,443,708

11-4 Family building loans and other construction loans and all segments of land development loans and other land loans include loans that are from construction to permanent loans in which the loan segment will change to the end of the construction period.

30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents The Corporation generally structures commercial loans with shorter-term maturities in order to match our funding sources and to enable us to effectively manage the loan portfolio by providing the flexibility to respond to liquidity needs, changes in interest rates and changes in underwriting standards and loan structures, among other things. Due to the shorter-term nature of such loans, from time to time in the ordinary course of business and without any contractual obligation on our part, we will renew/extend maturing lines of credit or refinance existing loans at their maturity dates.

Lending concentration

AT December 31, 2021 there was no sectoral concentration exceeding 10% of the total loan portfolio.

Loan Quality

The following table presents information regarding defaulted loans and other non-performing assets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020:

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 19,420 $ 30,359 Accrual loans greater than 90 days past due 168 325 Total nonperforming loans 19,588 30,684 Other real estate owned 707 862 Total nonperforming assets $

$20,295 31,546 Modified Loans Under Troubled Debt Restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR Loans

$ 9,006 $ 10,457 Nonperforming TDR loans (1) 7,600 4,631 Total TDR loans $ 16,606 $ 15,088 Total loans $ 3,634,792 $ 3,371,789 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans 0.53 % 0.90 % Total assets $ 5,328,939 $ 4,729,399 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.38 % 0.67 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $

$37,588 34,340 Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to outstanding loans

193.55 % 113.11 %

(1) Non-performing TDR loans are also included in the outstanding loans balance.

Total nonperforming assets were $20.3 million , or 0.38%, of total assets, as of December 31, 2021 , reflecting a substantial decrease when compared to nonperforming assets of $31.5 million , or 0.67%, as of December 31, 2020 . The reduction in nonperforming assets resulted primarily from the resolution of an $8.7 million commercial real estate loan relationship with no additional loss to the Corporation. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 included the resolution of a $1.4 million nonperforming commercial real estate loan relationship with no loss to the Corporation. The Corporation has established written lending policies and procedures that require underwriting standards, loan documentation, and credit analysis standards to be met prior to funding a loan. Subsequent to the funding of a loan, ongoing review of credits is required. Credit reviews are performed quarterly by an outsourced loan review firm and cover approximately 65% of the commercial loan portfolio on an annual basis. In addition, the external independent loan review firm reviews classified assets, past due loans and nonaccrual loans quarterly. Note 1, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," in the consolidated financial statements provides a discussion of the Corporation's policy for placing loans on nonaccrual status. Potential problem loans consist of loans that are performing in accordance with contractual terms but for which management has concerns about the ability of a borrower to continue to comply with repayment terms because of the borrower's potential operating or financial difficulties. Management monitors these "watchlist" loans on a monthly basis to determine potential losses within the commercial loan portfolio. The "watchlist" is comprised of all credits risk rated special mention, substandard and doubtful. 31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Allowance for Credit Losses As discussed in Note 1, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," in the consolidated financial statements, the Corporation's policies and procedures related to accounting for credit losses changed on January 1, 2020 in connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard update as codified in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 326 ("ASC 326") Financial Instruments - Credit Losses. The amount of each allowance account represents management's best estimate of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on these financial instruments considering available information, from internal and external sources, relevant to assessing exposure to credit loss over the contractual term of the instrument. Relevant available information includes historical credit loss experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. While historical credit loss experience provides the basis for the estimation of expected credit losses, adjustments to historical loss information may be made for differences in current portfolio-specific risk characteristics, environmental conditions or other relevant factors. While management utilizes its best judgment and information available, the ultimate adequacy of the Corporation's allowance accounts is dependent upon a variety of factors beyond the Corporation's control, including the performance of the Corporation's portfolios, the economy, changes in interest rates and the view of the regulatory authorities toward classification of assets. The adequacy of the allowance for credit losses is subject to a formal analysis by the Credit Administration and Finance Departments of the Corporation . For additional information regarding the Corporation's accounting policies related to credit losses, refer to Note 1, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," and Note 4, "Loans" in the consolidated financial statements. The table below provides an allocation of the allowance for credit losses on loans by loan portfolio segment at December 31, 2021 and 2020; however, allocation of a portion of the allowance to one segment does not preclude its availability to absorb losses in other segments. December 31, 2021 Amount of Percent of Loans Ratio of Allowance Allowance in Each Category Allocated to Loans Allocated to Total Loans Total Loans in Each Category Farmland $ 151 0.7 % $ 23,768 0.64 % Owner-occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 3,339 12.0 % 434,672 0.77 % Agricultural production and other loans to farmers 9 0.0 % 1,379 0.65 % Commercial and Industrial 1 8,837 19.5 % 708,989 1.25 % Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions 1,649 3.9 % 140,887 1.17 % Other loans 149 0.4 % 13,979 1.07 % Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans 2,198 8.2 % 298,869 0.74 % Multifamily (5 or more) residential properties 2,289 5.9 % 216,143 1.06 % Non-owner occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 6,481 18.2 % 663,062 0.98 % 1-4 Family Construction 158 1.0 % 37,822 0.42 % Home equity lines of credit 1,169 2.9 % 104,517 1.12 % Residential Mortgages secured by first liens 6,943 22.7 % 826,729 0.84 % Residential Mortgages secured by junior liens 546 1.6 % 56,689 0.96 % Other revolving credit plans 528 0.7 % 26,536 1.99 % Automobile 263 0.6 % 20,862 1.26 % Other consumer 2,546 1.4 % 49,676 5.13 % Credit cards 92 0.3 % 9,935 0.93 % Overdrafts 241 0.0 % 278 86.69 % Total loans $ 37,588 100.0 % $ 3,634,792 1.03 % Excluding PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees $ 37,588 $ 3,589,589 1.05 %

1 PPP loans, net of deferred PPP processing fees, those disbursed in 2021, are included in the Commercial and Industrial classification.

Table of Contents December 31, 2020 Amount of Percent of Loans Ratio of Allowance Allowance in Each Category Allocated to Loans Allocated to Total Loans Total Loans in Each Category Farmland $ 221 0.7 % $ 23,316 0.95 % Owner-occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 3,700 12.1 % 407,924 0.91 % Agricultural production and other loans to farmers 24 0.1 % 2,664 0.90 % Commercial and Industrial 1 6,233 19.7 % 663,550 0.94 % Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions 998 3.9 % 132,818 0.75 % Other loans 68 0.4 % 11,961 0.57 % Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans 1,956 6.1 % 205,734 0.95 % Multifamily (5 or more) residential properties 2,724 6.3 % 212,815 1.28 % Non-owner occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 8,658 19.0 % 640,945 1.35 % 1-4 Family Construction 82 0.8 % 27,768 0.30 % Home equity lines of credit 985 3.2 % 109,444 0.90 % Residential Mortgages secured by first liens 4,539 23.0 % 777,030 0.58 % Residential Mortgages secured by junior liens 241 1.6 % 53,726 0.45 % Other revolving credit plans 507 0.8 % 25,507 1.99 % Automobile 132 0.8 % 25,344 0.52 % Other consumer 2,962 1.3 % 42,792 6.92 % Credit cards 66 0.2 % 8,115 0.81 % Overdrafts 244 0.0 % 336 72.62 % Total loans $ 34,340 100.0 % $ 3,371,789 1.02 % Excluding PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees $ 34,340 $ 3,216,260 1.07 %

1 PPP loans, net of deferred PPP processing fees, those disbursed in 2020, are included in the Commercial and Industrial classification.

The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans was 1.03% as of December 31, 2021 , compared to 1.02% as of December 2020 . The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans, net of PPP-related loans, was 1.05% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.07% as of December 31, 2020 . The Corporation's allowance for credit losses is influenced by loan volumes, risk rating migration, delinquency status and other conditions influencing loss expectations, such as reasonable and supportable forecasts of economic conditions. For the year ended December 31, 2021 , the allowance for credit losses increased due to the growth in the Corporation's loan portfolio, coupled with qualitative adjustments in the Corporation's residential and consumer loan portfolios, growth in new market areas, and qualitative adjustments related to the continued uncertainty with the pandemic and economic environment. These factors were partially offset by improvements in the Corporation's historical loss rates and quantitative inputs including the unemployment forecast and prepayment and curtailment speeds, as well as the impact of net charge-offs and improvements or resolutions in the Corporation's individually evaluated loans. There is still a significant amount of uncertainty related to the economic impact of COVID-19, including duration, new variants, future government responses, and the resiliency of the U.S. economy. During 2021, management reviewed internal and external factors to consider the need for any qualitative adjustments to the quantitative model. Specifically, management reevaluated the loss given default assumptions that utilize Frye Jacobs , the time period used for prepayment and curtailment speeds and the unemployment forecast. Management will continue to evaluate its estimate of expected credit losses as new information becomes available.

Note 4 “Loans” to the consolidated financial statements provides additional information on loan balances by portfolio segment at December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the nature and extent of loans modified as part of a distressed debt restructuring in 2021 and 2020 and the related effect on the provision for credit charges and the provision for credit losses.

Table of Contents Additional information relating to credit losses and net recoveries (write-offs) as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 is presented in the tables below.

December 31, 2021 Provision Ratio of Annualized (Benefit) for Net Net (Charge-Offs) Credit Loss (Charge-Offs) Average

Average recoveries

Expense Recoveries Loans Loans Farmland $ (70) $ 0 $ 22,970 0.00 % Owner-occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 213 (574) 428,377 (0.13) % Agricultural production and other loans to farmers (15) 0 2,245 0.00 % Commercial and Industrial 2,564 40 680,368 0.01 % Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions 1,028 (377) 138,604 (0.27) % Other loans 81 0 12,187 0.00 % Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans 524 (282) 246,583 (0.11) % Multifamily (5 or more) residential properties (435) 0 218,285 0.00 % Non-owner occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties (2,128) (49) 627,595 (0.01) % 1-4 Family Construction 76 0 30,513 0.00 % Home equity lines of credit 186 (2) 106,214 0.00 % Residential Mortgages secured by first liens 2,436 (32) 795,747 0.00 % Residential Mortgages secured by junior liens 308 (3) 55,063 (0.01) % Other revolving credit plans 49 (28) 25,751 (0.11) % Automobile 154 (23) 23,027 (0.10) % Other consumer 637 (1,053) 42,634 (2.47) % Credit cards 120 (94) 9,532 (0.99) % Overdrafts 275 (278) 224 (124.11) % Total loans $ 6,003 $ (2,755) $ 3,465,919 (0.08) % December 31, 2020 Provision Ratio of Annualized (Benefit) for Net Net (Charge-Offs) Credit Loss (Charge-Offs) Average

Average recoveries

Expense Recoveries Loans Loans Farmland $ (30) $ 0 $ 27,359 0.00 % Owner-occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 2,031 (49) 396,881 (0.01) % Agricultural production and other loans to farmers (6) 0 3,185 0.00 % Commercial and Industrial 5,283 (2,740) 644,793 (0.42) % Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions 207 0 147,851 0.00 % Other loans 19 0 10,546 0.00 % Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans (1,504) 125 191,984 0.07 % Multifamily (5 or more) residential properties 1,301 0 184,980 0.00 % Non-owner occupied, nonfarm nonresidential properties 3,266 (1,470) 532,088 (0.28) % 1-4 Family Construction 61 0 24,893 0.00 % Home equity lines of credit 367 (5) 103,723 0.00 % Residential Mortgages secured by first liens 2,366 (220) 691,294 (0.03) % Residential Mortgages secured by junior liens 148 (156) 55,018 (0.28) % Other revolving credit plans (51) (116) 27,102 (0.43) % Automobile 99 (27) 26,419 (0.10) % Other consumer 1,364 (1,383) 38,679 (3.58) % Credit cards 179 (139) 8,126 (1.71) % Overdrafts 254 (250) 250 (100.00) % Total loans $ 15,354 $ (6,430) $ 3,115,171 (0.21) % 34

Prior to January 1, 2020 , the Company has calculated the allowance for loan losses using the probable exposure method. Our loan loss provision activity was as follows during the year ended December 31, 2019 :

December 31, 2019 Provision Ratio of Annualized (Benefit) for Net Net (Charge-Offs) Credit Loss (Charge-Offs) Average

Average recoveries

Expense Recoveries Loans

Loans

Commercial, Industrial, and Agricultural $ 1,134 $ (188) $ 987,974 (0.02) % Commercial Mortgages 2,729 (3,267) 748,915 (0.44) % Residential Real Estate (344) (313) 790,293 (0.04) % Consumer 2,080 (2,046) 95,018 (2.15) % Credit cards 82 (101) 7,448 (1.36) % Overdrafts 343 (340) 462 (73.59) % Total loans $ 6,024 $ (6,255) $ 2,630,110 (0.24) % During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Corporation recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million , as compared to a provision for credit losses of $15.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . Net chargeoffs during the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2.8 million , compared to net chargeoffs of $6.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 . The year ended December 31, 2020 included (i) a charge-off of approximately $2.6 million related to a secured commercial and industrial loan relationship with a borrower who is deceased, and (ii) a separate $1 million charge-off related to the $8.7 million commercial real estate loan relationship discussed above.

Premises and equipment

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Corporation invested $6.5 million and $5.6 million , respectively, in its physical infrastructure through the purchase of land, buildings, and equipment. The year ended December 31, 2020 includes premises and equipment related to the Bank of Akron acquisition.

Bank-owned life insurance

The Corporation has periodically purchased Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI"). The policies cover executive officers and a select group of other employees with the Bank being named as beneficiary. Earnings from BOLI assist the Corporation in offsetting its benefit costs. The Corporation made $22 million in purchases of BOLI during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , while the Corporation made no purchases of BOLI during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 . The year ended December 31, 2020 includes $8.2 million of BOLI related to the Bank of Akron acquisition. Funding Sources Deposits

The Company’s sources of funding are deposits, borrowings, amortization and repayment of the principal of borrowing, interest earned on marketable securities or their maturity and funds from operations. The Company views deposits as its primary source of funding to support asset growth.

December 31, December 31, Percentage change 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Demand, Non interest bearing $ 792,086 $ 627,114 26.3% Demand, Interest bearing 1,079,336 951,903 13.4% Savings deposits 2,457,745 2,126,183 15.6% Time deposits 386,452 476,544 (18.9)% Total $ 4,715,619 $ 4,181,744 12.8% 35

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Deposits totaled $4.7 billion at December 31, 2021 , reflecting a $533.9 million , or 12.8%, increase from December 31, 2020 , primarily resulting from the Corporation's customer acquisition strategies across all of the Corporation's regions and its Private Banking division, as well as the impact of government stimulus initiatives. The number of households across all regions increased 3.3% from December 31, 2020 .

The following table shows the average balances and average rates paid on deposits for the period indicated.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Average Annual Average Annual Average Annual Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate

Demand - Non-Interest Bearing $ 724,839 $ 516,724 $ 360,208 Demand - Interest Bearing 978,279 0.18 % 755,200 0.24 % 580,244 0.42 % Savings Deposits 2,309,560 0.22 % 1,923,214 0.66 % 1,450,653 1.39 % Time Deposits 445,488 1.82 % 445,408 2.15 % 371,464 2.05 % Total $ 4,458,166 $ 3,640,546 $ 2,762,569 The following table presents additional information about our December 31, 2021 and 2020 deposits: December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Time deposits not covered by deposit insurance $ 68,562 $ 64,202 Total deposits not covered by deposit insurance 1,711,676 1,401,417

Scheduled maturities of term deposits not covered by deposit insurance at

December 31, 2021 were the following:

December 31, 2021 3 months or less $ 7,482 Over 3 through 6 months 9,618 Over 6 through 12 months 31,619 Over 12 months 19,843 Total $ 68,562 Borrowings Periodically, the Corporation utilizes term borrowings from the FHLB and other lenders to meet funding obligations or match fund certain loan assets. The terms of these borrowings are detailed in Note 12, "Borrowings," to the consolidated financial statements. There were no FHLB or other long-term borrowings as of December 31, 2021 and 2020. As a result of its strong deposit growth, during the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the Corporation prepaid the entire balance of its borrowings from the FHLB. The combined prepayment penalty associated with these prepayments totaled $7.9 million . The weighted average rate associated with these borrowings was 2.20%. On October 18, 2021 , the Corporation announced that it had completed the redemption of $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), representing all outstanding 2026 Notes. The 2026 Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021 . The Corporation financed the redemption of the 2026 Notes with cash on hand, including net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation's 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 completed in June 2021 .

Cash and capital resources

Liquidity

Liquidity measures an organization's ability to meet its cash obligations as they come due. The liquidity of a financial institution reflects its ability to meet loan requests, to accommodate possible outflows in deposits and to take advantage of interest rate market opportunities. The ability of a financial institution to meet its current financial obligations is a function of its balance sheet structure, its ability to liquidate assets and its access to alternative sources of funds. 36 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents The Corporation's expected material cash requirements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and thereafter consist withdrawals by depositors, credit commitments to borrowers, shareholder dividends, share repurchases, operating expenses and capital expenditures. The Corporation expects to satisfy these short-term and long-term cash requirements through deposit growth, principal and interest payments on loans and investment securities, maturing loans and investment securities, as well as the Corporation maintains access to wholesale funding sources. The objective of the Corporation's liquidity management is to manage cash flow and liquidity reserves so that they are adequate to fund the Corporation's operations and to meet cash obligations and other commitments on a timely basis and at a reasonable cost. The Corporation seeks to achieve this objective and ensure that funding needs are met by maintaining an appropriate level of liquid funds through asset/liability management, which includes managing the mix and time to maturity of financial assets and financial liabilities on its balance sheet. The Corporation's liquidity position is enhanced by its ability to raise additional funds as needed in the wholesale markets. Asset liquidity is provided by liquid assets which are readily marketable or pledgeable or which will mature in the near future. Liquid assets include cash, interest-bearing deposits in banks, including the Federal Reserve , and securities available for sale. Liability liquidity is provided by access to funding sources which include core deposits, correspondent banks and other wholesale funding. The Corporation's liquidity position is continuously monitored and adjustments are made to the balance between sources and uses of funds as deemed appropriate. Liquidity risk management is an important element in the Corporation's asset/liability management process. The Corporation regularly models liquidity stress scenarios to assess potential liquidity outflows or funding problems resulting from economic disruptions, volatility in the financial markets, unexpected credit events or other significant occurrences deemed problematic by management. These scenarios are incorporated into the Corporation's contingency funding plan, which provides the basis for the identification of its liquidity needs. As of December 31, 2021 , the Corporation had approximately $684.3 million held in an interest-bearing account at the Federal Reserve . The Corporation also has the ability to borrow funds as a member of the FHLB. As of December 31, 2021 , based upon available, pledgeable collateral, the Corporation's total borrowing capacity with the FHLB was approximately $932.7 million . Furthermore, at December 31, 2021 , the Corporation had approximately $235.7 million in securities that were unencumbered by a pledge and could be used to support additional borrowings through the Federal Reserve discount window, as needed. As of December 31, 2021 , management is not aware of any events that are reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's liquidity, capital resources or operations. In addition, management is not aware of any regulatory recommendations regarding liquidity that would have a material adverse effect on the Corporation. In the ordinary course of business the Corporation has entered into contractual obligations and have made other commitments to make future payments. Refer to the accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements elsewhere in this report for the expected timing of such payments as of December 31, 2021 . The Corporation's material contractual obligations as of December 31, 2021 consist of (i) long-term borrowings - Note 12, "Borrowings," (ii) operating leases - Note 9, "Leases," (iii) time deposits with stated maturity dates - Note 11, "Deposits," and (iv) commitments to extend credit and standby letters of credit - Note 20, "Off-Balance Sheet Activities."

Equity, capital ratios and measures

The Corporation's capital continues to provide a source of strength for the Corporation's growth, strategies and profitability. As of December 31, 2021 , CNB's total shareholders' equity was $442.8 million , an increase of $26.7 million , or 6.4%, from December 31, 2020 primarily as a result of growth in organic earnings, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and payment of common and preferred stock dividends to the Corporation's common and preferred shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2021 . Under the Basel III Capital Rules, the Corporation elected to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of accumulated other comprehensive income in regulatory capital. Accordingly, amounts reported as accumulated other comprehensive income/loss related to securities available for sale, effective cash flow hedges and defined benefit post-retirement benefit plans do not impact regulatory capital and are not included in the calculation of risk-based capital and leverage ratios. In connection with the adoption of ASC 326 on January 1, 2020 , the Corporation also elected to exclude, for a transitional period, the effects of credit loss accounting under CECL in the calculation of our regulatory capital and regulatory capital ratios. Regulatory agencies for banks and bank holding companies utilize capital guidelines designed to measure capital and take into consideration the risk inherent in both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet items. See Note 19, "Regulatory Capital Matters," in the accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 37

Favorite stock

During the three months ended September 30, 2020 , the Corporation raised $57.8 million , net of issuance costs, from the issuance of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Corporation's 7.125% Series A fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, no par value, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share of preferred stock. The $57.8 million qualify as Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

Debentures and subordinated notes

On October 18, 2021 , the Corporation announced that it had completed the redemption of $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), representing all outstanding 2026 Notes. The 2026 Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021 . The Corporation financed the redemption of the 2026 Notes with cash on hand, including net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation's 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 completed in June 2021 . The $85.0 million qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

Additional details on our debentures and subordinated notes are included in Note 12, “Borrowings”, of the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

From December 31, 2021 all of the Company’s capital ratios exceeded “well capitalized” regulatory levels and continue to support the Company’s growth strategy. The Company’s capital ratios and book value per common share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.92 % 14.32 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.79 % 11.91 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.65 % 9.50 % Leverage ratio 8.22 % 8.11 % Tangible common common equity/tangible assets (1) 6.45 % 6.70 % Book value per common share $ 22.85 $ 21.29 Tangible book value per common share (1) $

$20.22 18.66

(1) Tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders' equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding. The Corporation believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. 38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields The loan categories used to monitor and analyze interest income and yields are different than the portfolio segments used to determine the allowance for credit losses for loans. The allowance for credit losses was calculated by pooling loans of similar credit risk characteristics and credit monitoring procedures. See Note 1, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," and Note 4, "Loans," for more information about pooling of loans for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table shows the average balances of certain measures of our financial condition and our net interest margin for the years indicated.

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest Interest Interest Average Annual Inc./ Average Annual Inc./ Average Annual Inc./ Balance Rate Exp. Balance Rate Exp. Balance Rate Exp. Assets Securities: Taxable (1) $ 624,330 1.70 % $

10,500 $505,770 2.35% $11,510 $436,122

2.77 % $ 11,973 Tax-Exempt (1) (2) 42,658 3.43 % 1,403 55,460 3.32 % 1,772 85,802 3.40 % 2,867 Equity Securities (1) (2) 8,136 3.58 % 291 12,814 5.89 % 755 18,203 6.17 % 1,123 Total Securities 675,124 1.83 % 12,194 574,044 2.53 % 14,037 540,127 2.99 % 15,963 Loans: Commercial (2) 1,284,750 4.95 % 63,642 1,230,615 4.80 % 59,016 987,974 5.35 % 52,868 Mortgage (2) 2,080,000 4.51 % 93,738 1,783,980 4.76 % 84,857 1,539,208 5.04 % 77,501 Consumer 101,169 9.98 % 10,098 100,576 9.71 % 9,766 102,928 10.08 % 10,373 Total Loans (3) 3,465,919 4.83 % 167,478 3,115,171 4.93 % 153,639 2,630,110 5.35 % 140,742 Other Earning Assets 626,997 0.14 % 881 402,861 0.21 % 852 24,674 2.02 % 499 Total earning assets 4,768,040 3.79 % $ 180,553 4,092,076 4.14 % $ 168,528 3,194,911 4.93 % $ 157,204 Non-Interest Earning Assets Cash & Due From Banks 48,673 42,001 33,218 Premises, Equipment and Right of Use Assets 79,807 75,516 68,744 Other Assets 199,107 166,511 137,519 Allowance for Credit Losses (36,727) (28,962) (20,655) Total Non-Interest Earning Assets 290,860 255,066 218,826 Total Assets $ 5,058,900 $ 4,347,142 $ 3,413,737 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest Bearing Deposits Demand - interest bearing $ 978,279 0.18 % $ 1,783 $ 755,200 0.24 % $ 1,781 $ 580,244 0.42 % $ 2,455 Savings 2,309,560 0.22 % 5,164 1,923,214 0.66 % 12,775 1,450,653 1.39 % 20,138 Time 445,488 1.82 % 8,115 445,408 2.15 % 9,586 371,464 2.05 % 7,609 Total interest bearing deposits 3,733,327 0.40 % 15,062 3,123,822 0.77 % 24,142 2,402,361 1.26 % 30,202 Short-term borrowings 0 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0 16,022 2.65 % 425 Long-term borrowings 0 0.00 % 0 220,849 2.04 % 4,507 228,714 2.15 % 4,894 Finance lease liabilities 507 4.54 % 23 587 4.60 % 27 663 4.52 % 30 Subordinated debentures & notes 108,963 4.35 % 4,735 70,620 5.35 % 3,780 70,620 5.63 % 3,979 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,842,797 0.52 % $ 19,820 3,415,878 0.95 % $ 32,456 2,718,380 1.45 % $ 39,530 Demand - non-interest bearing 724,839 516,724 360,208 Other liabilities 60,202 56,377 49,825 Total Liabilities 4,627,838 3,988,979 3,128,413 Shareholders' Equity 431,062 358,163 285,324 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,058,900 $ 4,347,142 $ 3,413,737 Interest Income/Earning Assets 3.79 % $ 180,553 4.14 % $ 168,528 4.93 % $ 157,204 Interest Expense/Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.52 % 19,820 0.95 % 32,456 1.45 % 39,530 Net Interest Spread 3.27 % $ 160,733 3.19 % $ 136,072 3.48 % $ 117,674 Interest Income/Earning Assets 3.79 % $ 180,553 4.14 % $ 168,528 4.93 % $ 157,204 Interest Expense/Earning Assets 0.41 % 19,820 0.80 % 32,456 1.24 % 39,530 Net Interest Margin 3.38 % $ 160,733 3.34 % $ 136,072 3.69 % $ 117,674 (1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. Average balance is computed using the fair value of securities. The average yield has been computed using the amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities. 39

(2) Average yields and interest income are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the Corporation's marginal federal income tax rate of 21% for the years end December 31, 2021 , 2020 and 2019. Interest income has been increased by $953 thousand , $1.4 million , and $1.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 , 2020, and 2019, respectively, as a result of the effect of tax-exempt interest and dividends earned by the Corporation. (3) Average balance outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans consist of the average of total loans less average unearned income. Included in loan interest income are loan fees of $15.5 million , $10.4 million , and $4.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 , 2020, and 2019, respectively. Loan fees for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 included $8.7 million and $5.1 million in PPP deferred processing fees.

Volume analysis of changes in net interest income

The following table shows the change in net interest income for the years indicated.

Net Interest Income Rate-Volume For Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 over For Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 over Variance (under) 2020 Due to Change In (1) (under) 2019 Due to Change In (1) Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,278 $ (3,288) $ (1,010) $ 1,369 $ (1,832) $ (463) Tax-Exempt (2) (430) 61 (369) (1,026) (69) (1,095) Equity Securities (2) (168) (296) (464) (317) (51) (368) Total Securities 1,680 (3,523) (1,843) 26 (1,952) (1,926) Loans: Commercial (2) 2,780 1,846 4,626 11,582 (5,434) 6,148 Mortgage (2) 13,341 (4,460) 8,881 11,666 (4,310) 7,356 Consumer 60 272 332 (226) (381) (607) Total Loans 16,181 (2,342) 13,839 23,022 (10,125) 12,897 Other Earning Assets 311 (282) 29 800 (447) 353 Total Earning Assets $ 18,172 $ (6,147) $ 12,025 $ 23,848 $ (12,524) $ 11,324 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest Bearing Deposits Demand - Interest Bearing $ 407 $ (405) $ 2 $ 413 $ (1,087) $ (674) Savings 864 (8,475) (7,611) 3,139 (10,502) (7,363) Time 1 (1,472) (1,471) 1,591 386 1,977 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,272 (10,352) (9,080) 5,143 (11,203) (6,060) Short-Term Borrowings 0 0 0 0 (425) (425) Long-Term Borrowings 0 (4,507) (4,507) (145) (242) (387) Finance Lease Liabilities (4) 0 (4) (3) 0 (3) Subordinated Debentures 1,666 (711) 955 0 (199) (199) Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 2,934 $ (15,570) $

(12,636) $4,995 ($12,069) ($7,074)

Change in net interest income $15,238 $9,423 $24,661 $18,853 ($455) $18,398

(1) The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been fully allocated to volume changes.

(2) Changes in interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, using the Corporation's marginal federal income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. 40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Results of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2021 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2020

Overview of Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Net income was $57.7 million , or $3.16 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $32.7 million , or $1.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 , reflecting increases of $25.0 million , or 76.2%, and $1.19 per diluted share, or 60.4%. The primary drivers of the increase in net income were the growth in earning assets and PPP related fees. In addition, included in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was the after-tax impact of $10.2 million , or $0.63 per diluted share, in merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. Partially offsetting were the growth in operating expenses to support the Corporation's growth, as well as a lower net interest margin as a result of the low interest rate environment. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") was $76.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $55.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 , reflecting an increase of $21.3 million , or 38.5%. Included in PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12.6 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. Return on average equity was 13.39% for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to 9.14% for the year ended December 31, 2020 . Return on average tangible common equity was 16.23% and 10.67% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, adjusted return on average equity and average tangible common equity were 11.98% and 14.10% for the year ended December 31, 2020 , respectively. As a measure of the Corporation's efficiency in management of its expenses, the efficiency ratio was 59.76% for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to 65.10% for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $12.6 million in merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.

Interest income and expenses

Net interest income for the twelve months ended increased $25.1 million , or 18.6%, to $159.8 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , primarily as a result of loan growth, various deposit pricing and liquidity strategies. Included in net interest income were PPP-related fees, which totaled approximately $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis was 3.38% and 3.34% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The yield on earning assets of 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 decreased 35 basis points from 4.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment and higher level of excess cash at the Federal Reserve , partially offset by higher PPP-related fees. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points from 0.95% for the year ended December 31, 2020 to 0.52% for the year ended December 31, 2021 , primarily as a result of the Corporation's targeted deposit rate reductions and the prepayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings, which were approximately $160 million at a weighted average interest rate of 2.24%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Provision for credit losses

The Corporation recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million in 2021 compared to $15.4 million in 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $2.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $6.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 . As disclosed in "Allowance for Credit Losses" discussion above, management estimates the allowance balance using relevant available information, from internal and external sources, relating to past events, current conditions, reasonable and supportable forecasts, and other significant qualitative and quantitative factors. Management believes the charges to the provision for credit losses in 2021 were appropriate and the allowance for credit losses was adequate to absorb losses in the loan portfolio at December 31, 2021 . 41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Non-Interest Income Total non-interest income was $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $28.1 million from the same period in 2020, reflecting an increase of $5.4 million , or 19.2%. Included in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $783 thousand and $2.2 million , respectively, in net realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available for sale securities for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, total non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $6.8 million , or 26.2%, from the same period in 2020. The increase was partially driven by growth in Wealth and Asset Management fees, as assets under management increased by $135.2 million , or 11.9%, from December 31, 2020 , to $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2021 . Other significant factors that contributed to the increase included income from investments in small business investment company ("SBIC") funds, card processing and interchange income and service charges on deposits from increased business activity as well as an increase in bank owned life insurance income.

Non-interest charges

For the year ended December 31, 2021 , total non-interest expense was $116.4 million , reflecting an increase of $9.1 million , or 8.5%, from the year ended December 31, 2020 . Included in non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12.6 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. In addition, non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 included expenses related to hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland , Buffalo and Ridge View ( Roanoke ) as well as investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience. Also, included in the fourth quarter of 2021 is approximately $2.3 million in additional personnel costs primarily from increased incentive compensation accruals and certain retirement benefit expenses. 42 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Year Ended December 31, 2020 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2019

Overview of Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Net income was $32.7 million , or $1.97 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 . PPNR was $55.4 million , for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 . Excluding after-tax merger costs related to CNB's acquisition of Bank of Akron , FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs totaling a combined $10.2 million , net income was $42.9 million , or $2.60 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 , compared to $40.2 million , or $2.64 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 , reflecting an increase of $2.7 million , or 6.7%, and a decrease of $0.04 per diluted common share, or 1.5%. For the year ended December 31, 2020 , excluding the impact of merger, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs PTPP income was $68.1 million , representing an increase of approximately $13.3 million , or 24.2%, from the same period in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , return on equity was 9.14%, while return on average common equity was 9.35% and return on average tangible common equity was 10.67%. Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 14.10% for the year ended December 31, 2020 , compared to 16.34% for the year ended December 31, 2019 . For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , return on average assets was 0.75%. Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, adjusted return on average assets was 0.99% for the year ended December 31, 2020 , compared to 1.18% for the year ended December 31, 2019 . As a measure of the Corporation's efficiency in management of its expenses, the efficiency ratio was 65.10% for twelve months ended December 31, 2020 . Excluding after-tax merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.41% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , compared to 60.07% for the comparable period in 2019. The improvement in efficiency ratio resulted from the impact of PPP-related fees, coupled with an overall lower level of business activity resulting from the pandemic and the Corporation's internal cost management initiatives focusing on travel restrictions, a hiring freeze, lower marketing expenditures and other expense management initiatives. Interest Income and Expense Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased 15.9% to $134.7 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , driven by an organic growth of $560.9 million in earning assets, coupled with $336.3 million in PPP-related loans, estimated PPP-related deposits and Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF") related assets (collectively the "PPP-related assets"). In addition, the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included PPP-related fees totaling approximately $5.1 million . Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.34% and 3.69% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, Excluding $336.3 million in PPP-related assets, the net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis was 3.50% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 . The yield on earning assets of 4.15% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included $336.3 million in PPP-related assets. Excluding PPP-related assets and PPP-related fees, the yield on earning assets was 4.37% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , a decrease of 56 basis points from 4.93% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 50 basis points to 0.95% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from 1.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 primarily as a result of the Corporation's targeted deposit rate reductions.

Provision for credit losses

The Corporation recorded a provision for credit losses of $15.4 million in 2020 compared to $6.0 million in 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $6.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 , compared to $6.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 . As disclosed in "Allowance for Credit Losses" discussion above, management estimates the allowance balance using relevant available information, from internal and external sources, relating to past events, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts, and other significant qualitative and quantitative factors. Management believes the charges to the provision for credit losses in 2020 were appropriate and the allowance for credit losses was adequate to absorb losses in the loan portfolio at December 31, 2020 43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Non-Interest Income Total non-interest income was $28.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , an increase of $2.1 million , or 8.0%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 . Total non-interest income includes net realized and unrealized losses on trading securities, which combined totaled $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 . The remainder of the $2.1 million increase was primarily due to continued growth in Wealth and Asset Management fees, increased mortgage banking activity coupled with higher card processing and interchange income, partially offset by a decrease in service charges on deposits and other fees resulting from lower business activity and CNB's response to the pandemic.

Non-interest charges

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , total non-interest expense was $107.3 million . Excluding merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, total non-interest expense was $94.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , an increase of $7.3 million , or 8.4%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , including a $1.6 million impact from the acquisition of Bank of Akron . The remaining $5.7 million increase was the result of the Corporation's ongoing investments in technology and other general expenditures to support long-term growth. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.47% at December 31, 2020 . Excluding merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs and average PPP-related assets, the ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.36% at December 31, 2020 compared to 2.56% at December 31, 2019 .

income tax expense

Income tax expense was $13.1 million in 2021, compared to $7.3 million in 2020 and $8.6 million in 2019. The effective tax rates were 18.5%, 18.3%, and 17.6% for 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate for the periods differed from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% principally as a result of tax-exempt income from securities and loans as well as earnings from bank owned life insurance. Included in the 18.3% effective tax rate for the year ended December 30, 2020 were merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, all of which reduced the effective tax rate.

Significant Accounting Policies and Estimates

The Corporation's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. and follow general practices within the industries in which the Corporation operates. The most significant accounting policies used by the Corporation are presented in Note 1, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," to the consolidated financial statements. Application of these principles requires management to make estimates or judgments that affect the amounts reported in the financial statements and accompanying notes. These estimates are based on information available as of the date of the financial statements; accordingly, as this information changes, the financial statements could reflect different estimates or judgments. In management's opinion, some of these estimates and assumptions have a more significant impact than others on the Corporation's financial reporting. For the Corporation, these estimates and assumptions include accounting for the allowance for credit losses and goodwill.

Provision for credit losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses is a critical accounting policy that requires the most significant judgments and estimates used in preparation of its consolidated financial statements. In determining the appropriate estimate for the allowance for credit losses, management considers a number of factors relative to both individually evaluated credits in the loan portfolio and macro-economic factors relative to the economy of the U.S. as a whole and the economies of the areas in which the Corporation does business. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. Management considers a variety of factors in establishing this estimate. This evaluation is inherently subjective as it requires material estimates by management that may be susceptible to significant change based on changes in economic and real estate market conditions. The evaluation is comprised of specific and pooled components. The specific component is the Corporation's evaluation of credit loss on individually evaluated loans based on the fair value of the collateral less estimated selling costs if collateral dependent or based on the present value of expected future cash flows discounted at the loan's initial effective interest rate if not collateral dependent. The majority of the Corporation's loans subject to individual evaluation are considered collateral dependent. All other loans are evaluated collectively for credit loss by pooling loans based on similar risk characteristics. 44

As a significant percentage of the Corporation's loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate, appraisals of the underlying value of property securing loans are critical in determining the charge-offs for specific loans. Assumptions are instrumental in determining the value of properties. Overly optimistic assumptions or negative changes to assumptions could significantly affect the valuation of a property securing a loan and the related allowance determined. Management carefully reviews the assumptions supporting such appraisals to determine that the resulting values reasonably reflect amounts realizable on the related loans. The pooled component of the evaluation is determined by applying reasonable and supportable economic forecasts and historical averages to the remaining loans segmented by similar risk characteristics. The key assumptions used in projecting future loss rates include the economic forecast, the forecast and reversion to mean time periods, and prepayment and curtailment assumptions. The assumptions are used to calculate and aggregate estimated cash flows for the time period that remains in each loan's contractual life. The cash flows are discounted back to the balance sheet date using each loan's effective yield, to arrive at a present value of future cash flows, which is compared to the amortized cost basis of the loan pool to determine the amount of allowance for credit loss required by the calculation. One of the most significant judgments used in projecting loss rates when estimating the allowance for credit loss is the macro-economic forecast provided by a third party. The economic indices sourced from the macro-economic forecast and used in projecting loss rates are national unemployment rate and changes in home values. The economic index used in the calculation to which the calculation is most sensitive is the national unemployment rate. Changes in the macro-economic forecast, especially for the national unemployment rate, could significantly impact the calculated estimated credit losses between reporting periods. Other key assumptions in the calculation of the allowance for credit loss include the forecast and reversion to mean time periods and prepayment and curtailment assumptions. The macro-economic forecast is applied for a reasonable and supportable time period before reverting to long-term historical averages for each economic index. The forecast and reversion to mean time period used for each economic index at December 31, 2021 were four quarters and eight quarters, respectively. Prepayment and curtailment assumptions are based on the Corporation's historical experience over the trailing 12 months and are adjusted by management as deemed necessary. The prepayment and curtailment assumptions vary based on segment. The quantitative estimated losses are supplemented by more qualitative factors that impact potential losses. Qualitative factors include changes in underwriting standards, changes in environmental conditions, delinquency level, segment growth rates and changes in duration within new markets, or other relevant factors. The allowance for credit loss may be materially affected by these qualitative factors, especially during periods of economic uncertainty, for items not reflected in the lifetime credit loss calculation, but which are deemed appropriate by management's current assessment of the risks related to the loan portfolio and/or external factors. The qualitative factors applied at December 31, 2021 , and the importance and levels of the qualitative factors applied, may change in future periods depending on the level of changes to items such as the uncertainty of economic conditions and management's assessment of the level of credit risk within the loan portfolio as a result of such changes, compared to the amount of allowance for credit loss calculated by the model. The evaluation of qualitative factors is inherently imprecise and requires significant management judgment. While management utilizes its best judgment and information available, the adequacy of the allowance for credit loss is determined by certain factors outside of the Corporation's control, such as the performance of the Corporation's portfolios, changes in the economic environment including economic uncertainty, changes in interest rates, and the view of the regulatory authorities toward classification of assets and the level of allowance for credit loss. Additionally, the level of allowance for credit loss may fluctuate based on the balance and mix of the loan portfolio. If actual results differ significantly from management's assumptions, the Corporation's allowance for credit loss may not be sufficient to cover inherent losses in the Corporation's loan portfolio, resulting in additions to the Corporation's allowance for credit loss and an increase in the provision for credit losses.

Good will

Certain intangible assets generated in connection with acquisitions are periodically assessed for impairment. Goodwill is tested at least annually for impairment, and if certain events occur which indicate goodwill might be impaired between annual tests, such as the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, goodwill must be tested when such events occur. In making this assessment, the Corporation considers a number of factors including operating results, business plans, economic projections, anticipated future cash flows, current market data, stock price, etc. There are inherent uncertainties related to these factors and the Corporation's judgment in applying them to the analysis of goodwill impairment. Future changes in economic and operating conditions could result in goodwill impairment in subsequent periods. 45

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

the 31st of December , the 31st of December ,

2021 2020

Calculation of tangible book value per share and tangible equity/tangible assets: Equity

$ 442,847 $ 416,137 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 460 567 Tangible common equity $

340,853 $314,036

Total assets $ 5,328,939 $ 4,729,399 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 460 567 Tangible assets $

5,284,730 $4,685,083

Ending shares outstanding 16,855,062 16,833,008 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.22 $ 18.66 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 6.45 % 6.70 % December 31, December 31, 2021 2020

Calculation of allowance/loans, net of PPP-related loans: Total allowance for credit losses

$

37,588 $34,340

Total loans $ 3,634,792 $ 3,371,789 Less: PPP-related loans 45,203 155,529

Adjusted total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) $3,589,589 $3,216,260

Provision/adjusted loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) 1.05%

1.07 % 46

Table of Contents Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

Calculation of net interest margin (on a full tax equivalent basis): Interest income (on a full tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)

$ 180,553 $ 168,528 Interest expense (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 19,820 32,456 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)

$160,733 $136,072

Average total earning assets $ 4,768,040 $ 4,092,076 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments 8,141 18,884

Adjusted average total earning assets, net of market value (non-GAAP)

$4,759,899 $4,073,192

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.38 % 3.34 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 116,433 $ 107,326 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 107 206 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 116,326 $ 107,120 Non-interest income $ 33,434 $ 28,059 Net interest income

$159,780 $134,711

Less: tax-exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP)

4,973 5,703

Add: tax-exempt investment and loan income (non-GAAP) (tax equivalent)

6,416 7,490 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) 161,223 136,498 Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) $ 194,657 $ 164,557 Efficiency ratio 59.76 % 65.10 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Calculation of PPNR: Net interest income $ 159,780 $ 134,711 Add: Non-interest income 33,434 28,059 Less: Non-interest expense 116,433 107,326 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 76,781 $ 55,444 47

Table of Contents Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Calculation of adjusted return on average equity: Net income

$57,707 $32,743

Add: merger fees, prepayment penalties and branch closure fees (excluding taxes)

0 10,168 Adjusted net income $ 57,707 $ 42,911 Average shareholders' equity $ 431,062 $ 358,163 Adjusted return on average equity 13.39 % 11.98 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: net income available to common shareholders

$ 53,405 $ 31,596 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 329,012 296,142 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized)

16.23% 10.67%

Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity: Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$53,405 $31,596

Add: merger fees, prepayment penalties and branch closure fees (excluding taxes)

0 10,168 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 53,405 $ 41,764 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 329,012 296,142 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 16.23 % 14.10 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities: Non-interest income

$ 33,434 $ 28,059 Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 783 2,190 Adjusted non-interest income

$32,651 $25,869

48

