Clean Energy Holdings, ING Americas and Equix launch 250 MW Green Hydrogen Alliance project in Texas

ING will take the lead in securing project financing for CEH’s 250 MW green hydrogen and liquefaction project in Clear Fork, Texas. As one of the largest and most important green hydrogen developments in North America, the project has an expected baseline to enter commercial operation in the third quarter of 2024. The project is expected to produce an updated average of 30,000 kg per day of liquefied green hydrogen. The CEH platform is designed to attract leading and emerging technologies to integrate into our validation and certification projects.

CEO of Clean Energy Holdings, Nicholas Bayersaid, “Our Alliance is at the forefront of energy transformation, and we are committed to continuing to lead the North American market in the production and application of green hydrogen for industrial, chemical and mobility applications. . We also drive technological advancements developed through our projects We have brought together a group of industry leaders as well as local and state governments to navigate through potential challenges as we deliver our projects from concept to delivery and provide turnkey projects with a complete basis for the design. with guarantees. This project is a strategic priority for the Alliance to showcase its turnkey design, long-term operations and production guarantees.

President of the CEH, Corneille Fitzgeraldadded, “These first large-scale projects will help define the green hydrogen industry in North America. Our Alliance Partners and Advisors have been carefully selected as best in class for their respective roles and dedication to making these projects a success.”

President of Bair Energy PMCM projects, Candice McGuire said, “Flawless project delivery is central to the CEH platform and the Alliance to lead the country in energy security.”

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY INVESTMENTS

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning and operating state-of-the-art, innovative and reliable renewable and low-carbon energy facilities. CEH is a technology-centric platform and, together with our Alliance partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project offered by CEH. In addition, CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various national and regional initiatives aimed at bringing cost-effective green hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial customers.

For more information: cleanenergyholdingsllc.com

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY

BE is a Program and Construction Management Company (PMCM) focusing on renewable energy projects in selected domestic and international markets. In its role as PMCM, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to leverage benefits, such as economies of scale, not available to individual projects. In addition, Bair Energy supervises the construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has adopted a philosophy of excellence in health, safety and the environment.

For more information: Bairenergyllc.com

ABOUT ING Americas

ING Americas offers a full range of wholesale financial products, such as commercial loans, capital markets, corporate finance and advisory products and services in the United States to its corporate and institutional clients. We know that being sustainable is not just about reducing our own impact, it’s also about the choices we make – as a lender, in our financing and through the services we provide to our customers. That’s why sustainability is inherent to our goal of empowering people to stay ahead in life and in business. ING Americas is the brand name for ING’s corporate and institutional customers in the Americas region, operating in the United States through ING Financial Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries (“IFH”) . IFH is a subsidiary of ING Bank NV and part of ING Group NV (“ING”).

For more information: Ing.com

ABOUT EQUIX INC.

Equix, Inc. is a private contracting company that develops people and businesses in the technical, professional and construction services industries through North America. Focusing on utility and infrastructure projects offering comprehensive surveying, design, construction and maintenance services to the renewable energy, broadband, power, heavy civil, pipeline markets , water and sewage. Equix employs more than 1,250 team members in 27 corporate offices in 13 states. They are licensed to do business in over 30 states across all service offerings.

For more information: Equixinc.com

Contact: Tim LeVrier, [email protected]

SOURCE Equix, Inc.