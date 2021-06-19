City Utilities receives RIA grant

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s Utilities Department has received a grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA). The funds will be used for improving the water system at the city’s water plant.

RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that takes into account the need to improve public health, environmental protection, community sustainability, and economic development. Applications are selected by the AIR Board on the basis of criteria, including the seriousness of the problem, the expected impact and the feasibility of the project.

City utility manager Tim Baker said his department submitted the grant application in March and was informed in May that it had received funding in the amount of $ 468,188.

Baker said grant funding would be used to install a permanent liquid discharge system from their existing sludge lagoons, allowing staff increased flexibility to manage tailings and protect the quality of the finished water.

Simply put, he said it was going to be used to create a more efficient way for the water treatment plant to handle the filtered materials from the city’s drinking water. The system will consist of pumps, a float plug, a flow meter, and valves / piping.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2022, pending any unforeseen delays.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $ 624,250. With the help of the RIA grant, the city is only responsible for a 25% match, said Baker, which is expected to total $ 156,062.

“I am grateful to the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority and proud that the Town of Newberry has received this grant so that we can continue to serve our community with high quality water in a cost effective manner,” said Baker.

Elyssa Haven is the City of Newberry Public Relations Coordinator