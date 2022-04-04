CentralNic Group Releases 2021 Audited Annual Report, Reports Record Growth and Expands ESG Initiatives

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the online marketplace for domain names and online presence and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce that the audited annual report for fiscal year 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at the following link: https://investor.centralnicgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Annual-Report-2021.pdf .

The annual report contains the company’s confirmed financial results, showing record revenue and profitability growth in 2021, including:

Turnover increased by 71% to reach $410.5 million (financial year 2020: $240.0 million )

(financial year 2020: ) Organic revenue increased 39% (FY 2020: 9%)

Net income (gross profit) increased by 58% to reach $118.5 million (financial year 2020: $75.1 million )

Thanks to the excellent financial performance of CentralNic Group, in March 2022 the company was listed among the 250 fastest growing companies and among the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Europe in the sixth annual Financial Times FT 1000 report .

CentralNic Group’s 2021 Annual Report also includes a more comprehensive presentation of CentralNic Group’s ESG strategy and how its initiatives feed into that strategy. The company expanded the number and scope of its environmental, social and governance initiatives and practices in 2021, while maintaining its carbon neutral status since 2020.

Ben CrawfordCEO of CentralNic, said:

“We are delighted to report that CentralNic delivered a very strong performance in 2021, achieving record organic growth of 39%. Our significant and consistent investment in world-class talent and state-of-the-art products has greatly contributed to the Group’s continued success.

CentralNic’s 2021 results demonstrate the potential of its strong market model for online presence and online marketing services. With the completion of the acquisition of VGL in March 2022, we recently enriched our Online Marketing marketplace with a perfectly complementary asset. Strong earnings, excellent cash conversion and a healthy balance sheet will allow us to add more targeted acquisitions to both of our markets, complementing our strong organic growth. Although it remains early in the new financial year, we remain confident in our prospects for this year and beyond.”

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London Stock Exchange-listed global technology company that drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence, win customers and generate revenue. online income. The company complements its organic growth with targeted acquisitions of cash-generating businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them to CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It derives recurring revenue from worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay-as-you-go basis. For more information, please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

