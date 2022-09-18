CalPortland Reaches Agreement to Buy Tehachapi Cement Plant | New
Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month materializes.
Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement factory just east of the town of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire his West Region business for 2.3 billion dollars in cash on October 1. This included the Tehachapi plant. formerly known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
According to reports in trade publications, in March this year Martin Marietta reached an agreement to sell some of those assets – including a cement plant in Redding – to CalPortland. And on Aug. 9, the company announced it had reached a definitive agreement to sell the Tehachapi cement plant and associated distribution terminals to CalPortland for $350 million in cash.
CalPortland’s Mojave cement plant is about 15 miles southeast of the Tehachapi plant.
Taiheiyo Cement, a Japanese company, confirmed the deal by announcing that its consolidated subsidiary, CalPortland Company, headquartered in Jurupa, will acquire the Tehachapi plant and two related cement distribution terminals.
According to Taiheiyo’s new release, the acquisition will allow CalPortland to meet growing cement demand in the western United States.
Of local interest, the company said the acquisition will further reduce the intensity of carbon dioxide emissions at the Tehachapi plant by improving the management of the plant’s facilities, increasing the operating rate of the plant and further converting production into blended cement.
“As a result, we expect steady revenue and profit growth from Taiheiyo Cement Group’s cement business in the United States, which will in turn contribute to the achievement of the medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2024.” , the company said in a statement. statement.
The deal is expected to close early next year, subject to the completion of the regulatory review.
Martin Marietta’s exit would reduce the number of cement manufacturing companies in California from five to four.
According to a January report from the US Geological Survey, California is the nation’s third-largest cement-producing state, after Texas and Missouri. The top cement-consuming states are Texas, California, and Florida, in that order.
Air quality
Air quality is one of the environmental concerns related to cement works. The Tehachapi and Mojave operations are two of three cement works in the East Kern Air Pollution Control District. The third is Ciment National in Lebec. In addition to the Mojave and Boron mines, the Edwards and China Lake military bases, and the Mojave, Ridgecrest, and Tehachapi sanitary landfills, the three cement plants are among 10 entities in the district subject to Title V requirements of federal law. on air quality. . Title V requires operating permits for certain sources emitting regulated air pollutants.
In December 2019 – when the Tehachapi plant was still owned by Lehigh – the US Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the company in which it and a related company agreed to invest approximately $12 million in pollution control technology at 11 Portland cement manufacturing plants. in eight states to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. The Tehachapi factory was included in this colony.
And in December 2011, the EPA and the Department of Justice announced that CalPortland had agreed to pay a $1.425 million fine to address alleged Clean Air Act violations at its Mojave plant. The company also agreed to spend about $1.3 million on pollution control to reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, pollutants that the EPA says can lead to asthma and smog in children.
In addition to its investment in pollution control, the Tehachapi plant earned EPA Energy Star certification in 2018 (while owned by Lehigh). And at its Mojave plant, CalPortland has been recognized for its outstanding environmental and community relations efforts by the Portland Cement Association, winning an award for energy efficiency. CalPortland has also earned Energy Star certification at least 16 times, the last in 2020. The Mojave plant is powered in part by wind energy.
In April, CalPortland announced that it would reduce its carbon emissions by 10% per ton by converting the plant to blended portland-limestone cement. According to a company statement at the time, “this is equivalent to taking 25,411 gas-powered vehicles off the road for one year.”
An industry report released in 2019 in response to criticism from the Sierra Club stated that “California’s cement industry is subject to some of the most stringent local, state and federal regulations in the world regarding air emissions. toxins and criteria (eg mercury, particulates, NOx, SO2). Additionally, if California does not source cement locally, it will most likely import it from remote areas, particularly China, resulting in additional transportation-related emissions that may offset any insignificant difference in the production.
CalPortland Air District Permit
Earlier this year, CalPortland applied for a permit from the East Kern Air Pollution Control District to increase its current carbon monoxide (CO) emissions limit at its Mojave cement plant.
Copies of the application, district analysis and related information are available online at kernair.org. October 10 is the deadline for written public comments.
According to Tina McIntyre, CalPortland’s vice president of marketing, the Mojave plant will not modify or install additional equipment as part of the permit application.
“Instead,” she said in an email, the plant “requests an increase in the current CO emission limit to better optimize the operation of the current process.”
She said the plan calls for “increasing the CO emission limit to a value consistent with current requirements for the best available control technology for the industry to ensure that CalPortland operates the cement kiln at a way that improves the quality of the clinker product and allows for operational flexibility”.
McIntyre noted that CalPortland is not asking for additional emission limit increases.
And she said the increase in the CO emission limit “will result in a consistent improvement in clinker quality and potentially reduce actual NOx (nitrogen dioxide) emissions”.
She added that before requesting the proposed CO emissions limit increase, CalPortland worked with third-party technical consultants on Air Quality and the Air Pollution Control District of the United States. East of Kern to ensure that the requested increase meets the requirements set by the Air District. .
Story
The Tehachapi and Mojave cement plants both produce Portland cement, a powdery product used to make concrete. The cement was developed in England and named for the resemblance of the resulting product to a building stone from the Isle of Portland off the British coast.
Businesses have provided local jobs for decades.
CalPortland was established as the California Portland Cement Company in 1891, and its original cement plant in Colton is said to have been the first portland cement plant in California. The Mojave factory, built around 1956, was its third factory. Although the Colton factory later closed, the company has factories in Arizona and California and additional operations in Oregon and Washington.
The City of Los Angeles built the cement plant east of Tehachapi in 1906 and operated it until 1914. The purpose of the plant was to manufacture cement for the construction of the Los Angeles Aqueduct and the adjacent company town was called Aqueduct but renamed Monolith in 1910. In 1920 U.S. Potash Co. leased the plant from town and in 1921 a company called Monolith Portland Cement Company was formed to purchase and operate the plant . One of the organizers, Coy Burnett, bought out his partners to become president and owner in 1923 and remained in that role until 1970. In 1989 Calaveras Cement Company purchased the plant. In 1995, Lehigh Cement Company, through parent company Heidelberg Cement Group, purchased Calaveras Cement Company and took over operations in Tehachapi. In 2002, the company was renamed Lehigh Southwest Cement Company. Lehigh was sold to Martin Marietta in a deal completed in October 2021.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be contacted by email: [email protected]
