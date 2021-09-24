California Environmental Law and Policy Update – September 2021 # 4 | Allen Matkins

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cancels its guidance document: “Applying the Supreme Court’s Maui County v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund Decision in the Clean Water Act Section 402 Permit from the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System [NPDES] Program. “The guidelines, released in the final days of the Trump administration, were based on an interpretation of the Supreme Court ruling Maui County decision as a basis to allow the regulation of certain groundwater resources through NPDES authorizations which, until now, were only applicable to surface water discharges. The EPA explained that it was rescinding the guidelines based on a reassessment of the Maui County decision and the requirements of the Clean Water Act itself.

New The Bakersfield Californian – September 22 A court ruling on Wednesday will force Central Valley air quality regulators to rewrite rules that had exempted local oil refineries from a state law requiring their emissions to be monitored and made public. Fresno County Superior Court ruling concludes a lawsuit filed by a coalition of environmental groups that accused the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District of arbitrarily and capriciously exempting the four refineries under its jurisdiction. jurisdiction, including those of Kern County, of the oversight requirements imposed. by Assembly Bill 1647, passed by the state legislature in October 2017. Los Angeles Times – September 23 Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a $ 15 billion climate program for California, the largest such investment in the state’s history. Big-ticket items in the package include $ 5.2 billion for drought response and water resilience; $ 3.7 billion for issues like extreme heat and rising sea levels; $ 3.9 billion for investment and infrastructure in electric vehicles; $ 1.5 billion for forest fire response and forest resilience; and $ 1.1 billion for sustainable agriculture. The San Diego Union-Tribune – September 20 Deconstruction work at the now closed San Onofre nuclear power plant will continue after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled against a rights group seeking to stop the process. Judge Mitchell Beckloff ruled last week that the California Coastal Commission acted correctly when it granted a permit in 2019 to the operator of the Southern California Edison plant to continue dismantling efforts. The Samuel Lawrence Foundation filed a complaint, arguing that the commission violated its own regulations and provisions in issuing the permit. NPR – September 23 In what authorities call a key step in the fight against climate change, the EPA severely limits the domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), very potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and refrigerators. air conditioners. The new rule, which follows a law passed by Congress last year, aims to reduce the production and use of HFCs in the United States by 85% over the next 15 years, as part of a global elimination designed to slow climate change. NBC Bay Region – September 20 Nearly a dozen Greater Bay area prosecutors on Monday announced an agreement with Ulta Beauty for the improper storage, handling and disposal of hazardous materials, such as cosmetics, perfumes, nail polish. and electronic devices. The company reportedly improperly disposed of the materials in standard garbage containers and dumpsters rather than transporting them to a designated and legal hazardous waste facility. As part of the settlement, Ulta will be required to pay $ 752,000 in fines and implement a compliance program.