CALI acquired by International Flooring Company, Victoria PLC

The agreement will lead to the expansion of CALI product offers with access to European and Australian substrates, manufacturing, partnerships with sister companies and potentially new markets. CALI will also benefit from the financial support of the public market and the strategic knowledge and operational infrastructure of a global flooring powerhouse.

Integrating CALI in their operations, Victoria will expand its distribution in the United States where it currently sells $ 33 million of flooring every year. It also allows the British company to operate CALI Successful direct sales channel while expanding existing B2B and business partnerships.

CALI will continue to operate autonomously and will remain ultimately responsible for its success in terms of sales and bottom line. CALI the core commitment to exceptional people, products and partnerships will remain at the heart of everything he does. The company’s commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly materials, manufacturing and solutions will continue to be its mission.

Speaking on the acquisition, CALI CEO, Renée Thomas Jacobs, says, “CALI has experienced phenomenal growth and strong penetration in the omnichannel market over the past two years, and we are well positioned to take our success to the next level. Being part of the Victoria PLC family will provide us with additional infrastructure and support to accelerate product innovation and the growth of new markets. Personally, I just can’t wait to write this next chapter of CALI Success.”

CALI President, Doug jackson, continues this sentiment by saying: “Today marks the next chapter for CALI, we have found an excellent partner and a permanent home within the Victoria family. I couldn’t be happier for the business and the CALI team. We are positioned to reach new heights, develop new product families and continue to focus on people, products and relationships! “

About Cali

by Cali mission is to bring sustainable beauty, diversity, innovation and dynamism to every CALI home with the highest quality products, longevity and value, easy to buy and install. We believe that everyday choices can have a big impact.

Situated at San diego, california, the omnichannel home improvement platform develops and supplies high-quality flooring, decking and other products that offer beautiful green alternatives to traditional materials. Cali offers an ever-expanding line of collections including bamboo, European oak, eucalyptus, cork, luxury vinyl and engineered flooring, composite decking, fencing and plywood, all by providing the best customer experience in the industry.

Founded in 2004 as Cali Bamboo and recognized as the fastest growing Inc. 5000 company for 12 consecutive years, Cali models how individuals, businesses and communities can implement modern design as well as structural strength and environmental integrity. CaliFloors.com

About Victoria

Founded in 1895 and registered since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The group, headquartered in Kidderminster, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpets, floor underlayments, ceramic tile, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial turf and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia and employs approximately 3,800 people at more than 25 sites. Victoria is the UK’s largest carpet manufacturer and the second largest in Australia, as well as the largest underlayment manufacturer in both regions.

The Group’s strategy is designed to create value for its shareholders and focuses on constantly increasing earnings and cash flow per share through acquisitions and sustainable organic growth. www.victoriaplc.com

