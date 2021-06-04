Cade 2021 Innovation Prize accepting nominations

GAINESVILLE, Florida, June 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The 2021 Cade Prize for Innovation accepts nominations from inventors and entrepreneurs in Alabama, Georgia and Florida from June 1 – August 2, 2021. This is the second year that the competition has expanded beyond Florida to include Alabama and Georgia.

The Cade Prize is one of the largest cash prize competitions for innovation in Florida. Since 2010, it has attracted hundreds of creative thinkers with groundbreaking inventions that have significant market potential. This year’s Cade Prize will recognize $ 50,000 in price: $ 21,000 for the first place, $ 13,000 for second place, $ 8,000 for third place, $ 5,000 for fourth place and $ 3,000 for fifth place.

The Cade Prize celebrates innovation by identifying, recognizing and celebrating Southeastern inventors and entrepreneurs who demonstrate a creative approach to solving problems in their field of expertise. Entry categories include: environment, biology, technology, energy and a wild card category.

“The Cade Prize is one of the only prizes that recognizes early ideas that promise to change the world,” said Richard Miles, co-founder of the Cade Museum. “While most of the prizes are designed for start-up companies, the Cade Prize is available for pre-launch ideas. This means that it may take a decade to see the Cade Prize funding and recognition materialize. In fact, it’s only in the last five years that we’ve seen the first winners start to make an impact on the world. “

“As a young company at the time, winning the Cade Prize validated our efforts and our technology, which helped increase visibility in the region,” said 2013 Cade Prize winner Dr . Chris Morton, founder and CEO of NanoPhotonica.

Morton and his team have developed an innovative nanomaterial layering technique that will be used to build the next generation of electronic displays to make them brighter, thinner and cheaper to produce. Since winning the Cade Award, Samsung Ventures has made a two-step investment in the business, which included $ 3.5 million, to continue to commercialize its technology that will help make electronic devices affordable to more people around the world. NanoPhotonica has since entered new markets, applying its patented technology to the next generation of tail lights.

Opening of the Cade Prize registration period June 1 – August 2, 2021. The first round of judging, to determine the 21 finalists of Fibonacci, named after the 11th-century Italian mathematician who created the building blocks of Western mathematics, will be announced on August 16, 2021. The event will end with the final judgment and the Cade award ceremony. to be held at the Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention in Gainesville, Florida September 29, 2021.

The Prix Cade is sponsored by Florida Trend, the Gainesville Sun, Modern Luxury, Community Foundation of North Central Florida and Saliwanchik, Lloyd & Eisenschenk law firm.

To find out more about the Cade Prize, visit cademuseum.org/cadeprize.

About the Cade Museum

The mission of the Cade Museum is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs and visionaries. In 2004, Dr. James robert cadé and his family created the Cade Museum Foundation to build the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention by Gainesville, Florida. Dr Cade, physician and professor of medicine at the University of Florida, was best known as the main inventor of Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, Florida 32601. Independent Public Foundation 501 (c) (3), the museum receives no operational funding from federal, state, or local governments, or the University of Florida. Visit CadeMuseum.org for more information.

