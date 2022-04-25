Burton Street students raise money for PTA through kindness – Eagle News Online

CAZENOVIA — On April 18, the Burton Street Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) launched a new fundraiser, “Raise Craze,” which will run through May 13.

Students can get involved by signing up for Raise Craze, an online platform that allows them to create secure, personalized websites where they can request donations from friends and family via email, text or social media. social. Students then go out and pay for it by performing Acts of Kindness (AOK) in their home, school, and community.

Each AOK is represented by a leaf on the school’s “kindness tree”. Under the tree are bins for students to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to the CazCares pantry and clothes closet.

According to Nicole Maggio, who is co-chair of Burton Street PTA this year with Nikki Skeele, the Raise Craze platform suggests doing something “Craze-y” to mark the end of a successful fundraiser.

If the Burton Street students reach their $10,000 goal, Principal Kara May will kiss a piglet belonging to third grade teacher Kara Burry. If they hit $15,000, Superintendent Christopher J. DiFulvio will be slimmed down.

“I really have no idea how we decided to have the piglet kiss and drool,” Maggio said. “Nikki and I were meeting Ms. May about our tentative plans for Raise Craze, we pitched it there and she agreed! If we achieve our goals, students will be able to see it at our closing ceremony. I think the kids will really have fun. . . Ms. May has been incredibly supportive in helping us start this fundraiser. She is invaluable to our success as a PTA, and we couldn’t do it without her. »

The grade level and class that completes the most AOKs during the fundraiser will also be awarded fun activities.

Funds raised will be used to support Burton Street PTA programs, create an inclusive equipment trail and furnish the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) room.

One of the PTA programs that will benefit is an Additional Funding Request (AFR) program that allows teachers and staff to submit requests for funding that would not normally be supported by the school budget.

According to Maggio, the PTA received approximately $15,000 in requests in 2022 for the next year.

Examples of current AFR submissions include a field trip to the Rogers Environmental Center, the Cazenovia Public Library Enrichment Program, flexible adaptive seating, like rocking stools, and highly engaging classroom books that support and engage drives of different abilities.

“We like to be able to say yes whenever possible and our fundraisers help make that a reality,” Maggio said.

In partnership with Hazel’s Hope – a local non-profit created to help families of children with special needs through increased access to adaptive equipment – ​​and Burton Street, the PTA plans to help fund construction of a way to school soon- included play equipment to be installed.

“Last summer Burton Street received a beautiful new playground and asphalted area,” Maggio said. “In addition to the new playground, Ms. May and the incredible team of therapists at Burton Street Elementary selected inclusive playground equipment that they felt would benefit the school’s outdoor play space and that all students could use. The Burton Street PTA donated more than $24,000 to the district to help fund this equipment. After some COVID-related delays, the new playground equipment has finally arrived and will be installed later this spring or through the summer.

According to Maggio, the new course will make the equipment more accessible to students of all levels.

The Burton Street STEAM room, which is available daily to staff and students, is equipped with makerspace technologies, robotics, building materials and space for various activities, experiments and project storage.

“A lot of science lessons take place in the STEAM room,” said Katie McGinnis, the library’s media specialist. “. . . All classes are encouraged to use the space for teaching to enhance lessons and allow room for exploration in the curriculum.

According to Maggio, the mission of the Burton Street PTA is to put children first in its initiatives, to maintain excellent relationships with other parents, teachers, support staff and administrators, and to give time and other valuable resources to the community.

For more information, visit burtonstreetpta.weebly.com.

To learn more about Raise Craze and how it works, go to raisecraze.com/how-rc-works.