Bunker Hill attends the Silver Symposium in Spokane,

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: BHLL; CSE: BNKR) is pleased to participate in the StockPulse Silver Symposium, taking place at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Washington on August 30-31, 2022.

Prior to the conference, Sam Ash, CEO, and Tom Francis, Managing Director, will give investors a tour of the Bunker Hill mine and surface infrastructure on Monday, August 29 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT.

To register for the Silver Symposium, please visit https://thesilversymposium.com/

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based management, Bunker Hill Mining Corp intends to restart and sustainably develop the Bunker Hill mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious metals assets by putting l focus on money. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or in the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.











CAUTION

Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding: its objectives, goals or future plans and statements; close the stream as described here with SRSR; the financial package with SRSR being sufficient for the purposes described here; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing, whether dilutive or non-dilutive; the Company’s ability to advance detailed engineering of the Bunker Hill mine; the Company’s ability to complete the underground descent, demobilization of the Pend Oreille plant and continued technical optimization in preparation for the restart of the mine; the Company’s ability to restart production at the Bunker Hill mine; and the completion of a pre-feasibility study and its schedule. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to predict and thwart the effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, including, but without limitation, the effects of COVID-19 on commodity prices, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; the inability to convert estimated mineral resources into reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study that recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company’s ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical risks and failure economics that are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are further analyzed in a feasibility study, such as the application of economic analysis to resources and reserves, metallurgy more detailed and a number of specialist studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, therefore, there may be increased uncertainty as to the achievement of a particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with development pment of a commercially exploitable deposit with no guarantee that production will commence as planned or not at all or that planned production costs will be met; failure to start production would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; the inability to achieve planned production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental, environmental or other approvals required for the project; political risks; stock market developments; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of necessary financing in the future; the Company’s inability to budget and manage its cash flow given the inability to obtain additional financing, including the Company’s ability to make payments to the US EPA in accordance with the terms of the acquisition of the Bunker Hill mine; inflation; changes in exchange rates; commodity price fluctuations; delays in project development; capital, operating and reclamation costs that vary significantly from estimates and other risks associated with the exploration and mining industry; the cost, timing and ability to implement ESG initiatives that may not be technically successful or economically viable; and risks set forth in the Company’s public filings on SEDAR. 