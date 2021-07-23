Blackspace Oklahoma educating students about environmental risks

Blackspace Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that provides support and education to the African American community.

Through a partnership with Oklahoma City Public Schools, the group targeted Douglass High School and Martin Luther King Elementary School, to develop leadership skills and environmental protection.

They were challenged to create projects on topics like air pollution, carbon monoxide poisoning, hazardous waste and more. And the students loved it.

“For many of them, it was the first time they thought about the impact of their actions on their communities and others. So I think we’ve had a really good buy-in from them, ”said Afiya Wilkins of Blackspace Oklahoma.

The students gave presentations on the causes, effects and solutions of how we store and dispose of many household products.

The group will close the current session with a collection of hazardous household waste this Saturday in Washington Park.

“I know we all have things like old paint, batteries, things lying around the house for years because we just don’t know how to dispose of them properly. But getting them out of the house really takes some of the risk associated with having fumes and other things in the house, Wilkins said. “Especially if you have children or grandchildren who have asthma or other respiratory illnesses.”

There is no cost for the household hazardous waste event. It will be held on Saturday July 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washington Park located on Northeast 4th Street and is open to everyone.