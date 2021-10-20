BentallGreenOak Achieves New High Score for Outstanding Performance in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2021, Marking 11 Consecutive Years of Excellence and Industry Leadership in ESG

NEW YORK & TORONTO & LONDRES & TOKYO, October 20, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – BentallGreenOak (BGO) today announced that, in a consecutive streak of industry leadership now marking 11 years, its global real estate investment platform has reached a new high mark for outstanding performance in the Annual Global Real Estate Sustainability Reference (GRESB). Four of BGO’s flagship investment strategies, already among the best performing funds in their global categories, achieved five stars and higher scores in 2021, reinforcing the company’s entire commitment to improving performance. year-on-year ESG performance on its platform. For the first time in BGO’s 11 years of involvement with GRESB, all BGO funds participating in the development module – which measures an entity’s efforts to address ESG issues during the design, construction and renovation phases of a building – ranked first in their peer group, reaching the rank of industry leader. status.

BentallGreenOak 2021 GRESB Score Highlights:

All BGO funds scored 100% on the Management component of GRESB, demonstrating leadership in ESG policies and programs at the company level.

BGO Diversified, Prime Canadian Property Fund and the Sun Life General Account scored 100% for all social and governance metrics.

BGO Diversified US Property Fund received a 5 star rating with a score of 90/100, and was ranked first and named a leader in the developments sector.

WELPUT received a 5 star rating with a score of 90/100.

Prime Canadian Property Fund has achieved a 5 star rating with a rating of 89/100, and has been ranked first and named a leader in the developments sector.

The Sun Life General Account received a 5-star rating with a score of 89/100, and was ranked first and named a leader in the developing sector.

“The pursuit of ESG excellence is a company-wide, collective effort and a defining feature of BentallGreenOak’s culture, and each year the bar is set higher for us to show what is really possible for impactful and sustainable investing in the commercial real estate industry, ”said Anna Murray, Managing Director and Global Head of ESG, BentallGreenOak. “A cross-functional array of teams at BGO deepens each asset to achieve new benchmarks in efficiency, sustainability performance, climate resilience and reduced environmental footprint that demonstrate how much ESG excellence is a part of. of the sustainable and differentiated value that we offer to our investor, tenant and broader stakeholder clients. “

“BentallGreenOak’s decade of sustained ESG success includes repeated industry leader GRESB awards and several GRESB 5-star rankings,” said Dan Winters, GRESB Americas Manager. “Each year in a row, BentallGreenOak raises the bar, leading the institutional real estate industry in a competitive race to the top.”

“The increased focus on ESG by the commercial real estate investment industry ushers in a new era where heightened investor expectations, shifting public sentiment and tangible improvements from asset managers are strengths. unstoppable who must meet the challenge of climate change that we know today and will continue to live in the decades to come, ”said Sonny Kalsi, co-CEO of BentallGreenOak. “We celebrate our progress at BGO and our 11e consecutive year of outperformance in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), and we know the job is not done. We have set our unwavering intention as a company to continue to lead the industry and strive for new high marks for sustainability in the built environment. “

In 2021, more than 1,520 real estate companies, real estate investment companies (REITs), funds and developers participated in the real estate appraisal of GRESB, representing $ 5,700 billion in assets under management. The assessment covers nearly 117,000 workers in 64 countries.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading global real estate investment management advisor and globally recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $ 69 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2021) and expertise in the management of office, industrial, multi-residential, commercial and hoteliers around the world. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with in-depth and local knowledge, experience and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in the primary, secondary and joint markets. -investment.

BentallGreenOak is part of SLC Management, Sun Life’s alternative asset management business.

Assets under management indicated above include real estate and mortgage investments managed by the BentallGreenOak group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, include certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until their legal expiration and exclude certain uncalled capital commitments when the investor has complete discretion over the investment.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven, industry-led organization that provides standardized and validated environmental, social and governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Created in 2009, GRESB has become the main ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments around the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making.

For more information, visit www.GRESB.com.

