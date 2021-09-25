Atlantic Broadband employees plant trees in seven states to support the environment and its local communities

Over 250 staff and their families volunteered today to plant trees in 19 schools in local communities

QUINCY, Mass., September 25, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – More than 250 Atlantic Broadband employees, family members and school partners volunteered their time Saturday morning to plant trees at 19 sites in seven states where Atlantic Broadband provides Internet, TV and telephone service.

Inspired by the theme “Planting Roots in Our Communities,” Atlantic Broadband employees planted five- to seven-gallon trees in elementary, middle and high schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, from Virginia, South Carolina and Florida (see the list here). Tree planting activities reinforce the company’s commitment to the environment, while helping to beautify local communities with all of the environmental benefits that trees offer.

“We are committed to supporting and giving back to our communities, while being responsible stewards of the environment,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “This initiative, which would not have been possible without the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees here in the United States and our colleagues in Canada, is one step among the many initiatives currently underway in our company to strengthen our communities and support our environmental goals. “

Atlantic Broadband has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest tree-planting nonprofit membership organization, which sourced the trees. After the tree plantations, the Foundation will help participating schools to integrate concern for the environment into their classroom experience through its “Campus Tree K-12Each school will form a campus team of staff, students and community members, who will develop an education plan and conduct activities that connect students through hands-on experiences inside and out. outside the classroom Schools wishing to achieve Arbor Day Foundation certification will also be holding Arbor Day celebrations next spring as part of the initiative.

Tree planting events took place today both in the United States, where the company operates under the Atlantic Broadband name, and in Canada, where its parent company and business units operate under the name of Cogeco. The tree planting events were part of the company’s first “1Cogeco Community Engagement Day,” an annual day in which employees from across the company come together to support their local communities. In total, more than 700 participants in the United States and Canada planted trees in 44 communities in support of the company’s environmental goals.

The company put science-based emission reduction targets to limit the impacts of climate change. This commitment includes emissions from direct operations through fleet electrification and a commitment to reduce employee travel emissions. It also includes investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects through the company’s broadband fiber optic network.

ABOUT THE LARGE ATLANTIC BAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth largest cable operator in the United States. The Company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and telephone services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco inc. is a holding company operating in the communications and media industries. Its subsidiary Cogeco Communications inc. offers residential and business customers Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber optic networks, operating in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, under the name Cogeco Connexion, and at United States under the name of Atlantic Broadband. brand in 12 states. Its subsidiary Cogeco Media owns and operates 23 radio stations in complementary, extended coverage radio formats serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Quebec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972 – the centenary of the first Arbor Day celebration – the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest 501 (c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to tree planting . More than a million members, supporters and valued partners have helped the Foundation plant more than 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests around the world to ensure a greener future and more healthy for all.

