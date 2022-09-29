Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake can finally fulfill its potential

Fans of the original Assassin’s Creed have clamored for a remake of the first game in the long-running series, hoping that an updated version might fix some of the original’s flaws and allow it to reach its full potential. Rumors have been swirling for some time, reaching a new level of intensity earlier this year when Ubisoft released a video celebrating the franchise’s 15th anniversary that appeared to contain remastered graphics from the old game. also claimed that a remake of Assassin’s Creed could be included in the Season Pass for the next Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich is scheduled for release in 2023. So far, however, there has been no official confirmation of these stories – on the contrary, Ubisoft has responded to Assassin’s Creed 1 remake rumors with a denial, stating that the updated graphics seen in the video were just touch-ups and that no full-scale remake was planned for its pioneering game.

Still, the speculation continues, and with good reason. Ubisoft is known for making remakes and remasters of some of its most popular games, including games in the Assassin’s Creed series. Most of the older franchise games have been updated for release on more modern consoles, and Ezio Auditore, one of the series’ earliest protagonists, reappeared in a 2016 remastered three-game box set of earlier releases. Giving more credence to speculation that a Season Pass for Mirage could include a AC1 remake is the fact that Ubisoft has done this before, putting together a remaster of Assassin’s Creed 3 as part of its Season Pass for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

With no official confirmation in sight, however, fans can only continue to speculate on the likelihood of a remake. Assassin’s Creed. This remake is desirable not just for the improved visuals and mechanics it would likely include, but for what it might mean for AC1of the narrative and the quality and difficulty of its missions. For his time, Assassin’s Creed was an amazing and groundbreaking game in its setting, storyline, and gameplay, but it had limitations that could be resolved in a full-scale remake by Ubisoft.





Assassin’s Creed 1 is awesome and deserves a remake

The first entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise – officially titled Assassin’s Creed but often called AC1 – introduces players to the Brotherhood of Assassins (instead of Hidden Ones of Assassin’s Creedit is more recent games) and the series’ main plot device, a machine called the Animus that allowed a modern person to relive the “genetic memories” of their distant ancestors. In AC1, that person is Desmond Miles, who is kidnapped and transported to the 12th century Middle East as Altaïr, a member of the Brotherhood tasked with assassinating nine targets in various locations in the Holy Land. In doing so, Altaïr brings to light the centuries-old conflict between the Assassins and their hated enemies, the Templars, and their competition to discover powerful artifacts called Fragments of Eden. The struggle between these rival groups and their quest to recover the missing artifacts expands through the arc of the game series, becoming richer and more complex.

Assassin’s Creed introduces narrative and gameplay elements that could be improved in a remake of the original game (or, possibly, another Assassin’s Creed fantasy spin-off or survival game). Altaïr was an incredible acrobat, capable of performing all manner of parkour moves, such as running up walls, scaling tall buildings, and leaping high to assassinate someone at street level with his retractable hidden blade. Elements like these had never been seen before in video games and made the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed particularly exciting.

The game also took the stealth component of the action-adventure game to new heights, making eavesdropping, pickpocketing, stealth and silent murder focal points of the action and key. to complete missions and side quests. These gameplay elements have remained in later games in the series, though they have become less prominent more recently when the franchise embraced the open-world RPG model. Titles like AC Odyssey and AC Valhalla rely less on stealth mechanics than previous games, though these will return in upcoming ones AC Mirage, a return to the roots of the franchise.

A AC1 remake could use newer technology and control options to enhance the original’s classic gameplay elements and the backgrounds in which they take place. The original game was praised for its accurate depictions of Middle Eastern cities such as Jerusalem, Acre, and Damascus, and for renderings of their architecture and urban layouts, all of which are beautiful, lush, and full of life. These elements would be further improved using modern graphics and design elements, as would the behavior of NPCs and other environmental features with the use of improved AI – fixing issues in the game that have been observed even at the time of its release.

Repetitive gameplay is a problem in Assassin’s Creed 1

Are made AC1 could also remedy its repetitive gameplay, the original’s biggest problem outside of the Assassin’s Creed Most annoying plot gimmick in the series, the Animus. Although the overall story is intriguing, AC1Missions tend to be constant: Altaïr visits a town, contacts his informant, gathers intelligence, and assassinates his target. None of this is particularly challenging or difficult (intelligence gathering in particular quickly gets boring), and even the assassinations become predictable: sneaking up on the target, taking out guards, killing the target. Even if Altaïr is spotted by guards, he still ends up killing his target most of the time and at little risk to himself. And while there are plenty of side quests, few of them feel particularly pressing or integrated into the game’s larger story. It might be a good thing to save citizens from bullies and guards, but the game offers no real incentive for Altaïr to do so.

Assassin’s Creed was a revelation for its time, despite some claiming that the first game ruined the entire Assassin’s Creed series by dangling too many plot threads. Its parkour and stealth elements were new and exciting, and its open world was beautiful and detailed. But much of that open world was flat, neither available for exploration nor integrated into the narrative through meaningful side quests or challenging missions. A new and improved Assassin’s Creed could maintain and expand on the strengths of the original while offering a revamped gameplay system that makes individual missions more challenging and diverse while fully exploiting the potential of the beautiful open world in which it takes place.