As climate change fears grow, a real fight for a fake grass

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Residents near a small neighborhood park in New Jersey woke up earlier this month to the roar of heavy machinery: A grassy field they had been begging authorities to fix for years was finally in the process of getting a makeover.

Then they learned the details.

The land and more than a dozen trees bordering Columbian Park in East Orange, a densely populated town in northern New Jersey, were bulldozed to make way for a synthetic grass football and baseball field and a track racing rubber. Plans also include a play area and stationary exercise equipment, as well as 40 new saplings.

Many local residents whose courtyards are directly adjacent to the park were enraged, joining their counterparts in a growing number of cities across the state and country trying to block the use of a product that was once coveted as a replacement for all the time. for lawns that are more difficult to maintain.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, similar turf battles take place in Maplewood, Westfield and Princeton.