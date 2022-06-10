Arvon Township, Stanton Township. schools receive $5,000 state grants | News, Sports, Jobs

LANSING – Two Copper Country schools are among 16 recipients of state grants to develop Great Lakes-based science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs for students .

Arvon Township School received $5,000 for students to adopt two township beaches in partnership with the Great Lakes Alliance. Students and families will participate in science lessons, Earth Force environmental inventories, and field trips that directly engage the land and beaches they have adopted, and expose them to careers in science, l engineering and natural resource management.

Stanton Township Schools Received $5,000 to Train New Teachers to Carry Out Future Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative Activities and Support Student Projects with Stanton Township School Gardens .

The grants build on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s education budget proposal, which includes the state’s highest-ever per-student investment, $1 billion for building and renovating new schools, funds to hire and retain 15,000 teachers and more mental resources on campus. health support.

These grants will support freshwater literacy programs and provide students with access to real-world STEM experiences, Whitmer said in a press release:

“Our Great Lakes are our greatest asset, and we need to empower young people in Michigan to learn more about them and continue to advance conservation efforts. Michigan’s economic competitiveness depends on a STEM-skilled workforce committed to solving our greatest challenges. Investments like these will help prepare our children to lead our state into the future.

The grants, announced as part of Michigan’s Great Lakes and Freshwater Week, are a collaborative effort of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the department’s MiSTEM Network. of Michigan Labor and Economic Opportunity to expand freshwater literacy and localization STEM education and to support innovative STEM 3-P (problem-, place-, and project-based) learning.

“The Great Lakes State is investing in great leadership for our future,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “These innovative educational experiences and programs will shape tomorrow’s advocates, policymakers, and champions who will value and protect Michigan’s waterways and watersheds.”

“This ongoing partnership between EGLE and LEO supports students and educators with new and innovative approaches to STEM education to help fill our state’s talent gap and prepare our students for in-demand career paths in the STEM fields and beyond.” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “We commend these schools and community partners across the state for taking advantage of this grant opportunity and working with us to prepare the talent of today for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Grant proposals were submitted and reviewed through a competitive request for proposals process. Projects were selected that best incorporated freshwater-focused efforts, place-based approaches, and real-world experiences to engage students about the importance of the Great Lakes and Michigan's water resources and the prepare for careers in a variety of STEM fields.







