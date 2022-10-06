American Water Wins U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 WaterSense® Award of Excellence

CAMDEN, NJ–(BUSINESS WIRE).

“American Water is honored to receive the 2022 WaterSense® Award of Excellence from the US EPA,” said Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and chief operating officer of American Water. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with WaterSense and providing ongoing thought leadership, education and promotion of water efficiency to our customers.”

WaterSense is a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the US EPA and both a label for water-efficient products, as well as a resource to help consumers save water. Each year, the EPA recognizes WaterSense award winners who contribute to the success of the program by improving the market for water-efficient products, practices, and services.

Together with our affiliates, American Water has been recognized for:

Promote WaterSense labeled products through conservation education programs across our national footprint.

Creating a downloadable Water Leak Detector Kit – a helpful guide to locating indoor and outdoor water leaks.

California American Water has hosted webinars and workshops on the benefits of smart irrigation controllers, how to program a controller, smart landscaping design, and drought-tolerant gardening.

Illinois American Water featured a water learning center on its website to educate residents about finding and fixing leaks and other types of water conservation.

New Jersey American Water has partnered with the Alliance for Water Efficiency to conduct research on the use of smart irrigation controllers to save water for peak demand management, and released a study in the AWWA Journal, which continues to inform several other utility outdoor water efficiency programs.

American Water was honored as the 2022 WaterSense® Excellence in Education and Outreach Award winner during a ceremony earlier today at the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About US Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is America’s largest and most geographically diverse water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and similar drinking water and sanitation services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help them get on with their lives. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.