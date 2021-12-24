All American Speedway Releases Major Events, 2022 Season Update

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions and All American Speedway have released the schedule of major events for the 2022 season on the Third Mile Oval in Roseville, California. The coming season should be the 68e championship points season, with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series competition for local, state and national titles with quality participant assurance and point cash funds.

The 2022 season kicks off on March 5 with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Manufacturing Modifieds, NASCAR Late Models vs SPEARS Pro Late Models, as well as a points race competition for the Super Stocks, F4 and Mini Cup / Bandolero divisions.

Other confirmed major events include the ARCA Menards Series West and local championship races on October 1, which air nationally on USA Network. Malicious Monster Trucks returns for two exciting shows on October 22.

Speedway officials are working vigorously with @the Grounds to finalize the remaining race schedule. The COVID19 pandemic has affected the operations of the new multi-million dollar event center over the past 18 months and created a high demand for major events at the center. With limited parking available, managers are working on a schedule to complete the busy year planned @the Grounds. Championship races will be offered for Late Models, Modified Models, Super Stocks, F4s, Late Models Jr. and Mini Cup / Bandoleros, as well as several appearances for the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash which draws fans in. The races are scheduled to be broadcast on FloRacing.

All American Speedway would like to thank @the Grounds for their support as well as partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, affinity of guaranteed rate – James Clark, Kim White Realtor and A-All Mini Storage for making the 2021 season possible. Without the support of competitors and local community partners, these events would not take place.

For more information visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social networks!

All major events at American Speedway 2022 (provisional)

March 5 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Modifieds, SPEARS & NASCAR Pro Late Models, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup / Bando

October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Mini Cup / Bando

October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour

