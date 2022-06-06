Agriculture Secretary Announces Funding Available for Agricultural Plastic Recycling Pilot Program

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced that funding is available for interested parties to develop a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program. The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project (APRP) is designed to help farmers in Pennsylvania better manage their used agricultural plastics.

“Agricultural plastics are often single-use items that serve a specific initial purpose, but eventually end up as waste,” Secretary Redding said. “Landfilling plastics is both an expense and an environmental hazard. Recycling agricultural plastics through programs like APRP is both an environmental and economic choice. It allows resources to be reused at no cost, making it a win for farmers and the environment.

APRP is a statewide pilot program focused on Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry counties.

The program is designed to develop and strengthen agricultural plastic recycling systems by facilitating local initiatives within farming and recycling communities; integrate existing materials management infrastructure; and finding markets for recovered agricultural plastic. Examples of agricultural plastics include, but are not limited to, silage bags, bunker covers, bale wraps and strings, greenhouse covers, planting trays and containers, row and mulch films.

APRP is made possible by funds obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Grants do not require matching funds. Payment of grant funds will be on a reimbursement basis. A prepayment option may be available with written justification and subsequent approval by the Department.

Proposals must be submitted online using the Department of Community and Economic Development’s one-stop electronic application.

Proposals must now be submitted by Friday, June 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants with questions can contact Jessica Lenker at 717-772-5212 or [email protected]

Full guidelines for proposals can be found in the PA Bulletin.

Learn more about initiatives and investments to grow, protect and support Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry at agriculture.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Katie McLaughlin – [email protected]

###