A debate hangs over the IMF: should it do more than put out fires?

The willingness of the Federal Reserve and other central banks to inject trillions of dollars into the global economy to limit downturns also means that other lenders except the IMF have sufficient liquidity. surplus to lend money to short-lived countries. China has also significantly expanded its loans to foreign governments for infrastructure projects as part of its ambitious Belt and Road initiative.

At the same time, long-held beliefs like focusing only on growing an economy, ignoring issues like inequality and environmental damage, are widely seen as outdated. And the favorite cocktail for helping debt-ridden nations that was popular in the 1990s and early 2000s – austerity, the privatization of government services, and deregulation – has fallen out of favor in many circles as punitive and often counter productive.

Debate over the role of the IMF was seething before the appointment of Georgieva, who entered the third year of her five-year term this month. But she has embraced an expanded role for the agency. Bulgarian economist and the first in an emerging economy to lead the fund, she stepped up the attention of her predecessors to deepening inequalities and made climate change a priority, calling for an end to all fossil fuel subsidies, a carbon tax and significant investment in green technologies.

She argued that, as efficient and rational as the market is, governments must intervene to correct inherent flaws that could lead to environmental devastation and blatantly unfair opportunities. Sustainable debt has replaced austerity as the watchword.

When the coronavirus pandemic sharply escalated the list of problems – malnutrition, inadequate healthcare, growing poverty and an interconnected world vulnerable to environmental disasters – Georgieva urged action.

Here was “A once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said, “to support a transformation of the economy”, one that is greener and fairer.