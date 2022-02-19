3 types of formula recalled after reported bacterial infections

Abbott Nutrition, a popular baby food maker, said Thursday it was voluntarily recalling three types of infant formula after four babies fell ill with bacterial infections after consuming the products.

The recall includes selection of batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas which were manufactured at an Abbott factory in Sturgis, Michigan. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration received four consumer complaints about bacterial infections linked to the formulas.

Three of the complaints were about Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause serious and life-threatening infections or inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. Cronobacter infection can also cause intestinal damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body. according to the FDA.

The FDA had issued a recommendation to parents on Thursday warning them about the products after illnesses in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas led to the hospitalization of four infants. The bacteria may have contributed to a death in one case, the agency said.