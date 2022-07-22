Environmental Lending

3 Ongoing Trends in Securities Litigation: 2022 Half-Year Report

By Frances E. Darcy
By Jessica Corso (July 22, 2022, 7:09 p.m. EDT) — Environmental, governance and social issues continue to be a priority for many securities litigators, but fears of a recession and lingering questions about the Board culpability for the company’s mismanagement are also brewing in court this year, experts told Law360 recently.

Law360 spoke with defense attorneys and plaintiffs about key business developments in the first half of 2022 and courtroom trends they will continue to monitor as the year progresses.

Many said they were monitoring developments in cases involving ESG claims, including a pair of decisions made this year on California’s board diversity…

