$ 1,000 grant to the Blacksburg 16 Frogs Citizen Panel

Keep Virginia Beautiful awards its 30 to 30 annual green grants each day in June. The 16 Frogs Citizens Panel in Blacksburg will receive a $ 1,000 grant for its recycling program. The 16 Frogs is a public art project with environmental awareness.

Sixteen bronze frog statues are strategically placed in the town of Blacksburg to draw attention to the fresh water under and around streets and buildings. Most of them rest above “ghost streams” and each has a story to tell. Reuse, reduce and recycle are at the heart of the 16 Frogs message because every person, group or company can participate in the protection of shared water resources. The Panel will use grant funds for design work, screen printing and packaging of reusable branded cutlery and reusable product bags to promote environmentally healthy habits by reducing the use of disposable products. Each year, government, nonprofit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for 30 out of 30 green grants.

Grants ranging from $ 500 to $ 1,000 are awarded to organizations that are working to solve an environmental problem in their community involving waste prevention, recycling, cigarette waste prevention or community beautification. Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $ 254,500 for 320 different environmental programs and projects across the Commonwealth. To learn more about Blacksburg’s 16 Frogs program, visit https://16frogs.org/